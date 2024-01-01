We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD TV 65''UH650T
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
65
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
50"↓ Direct
-
Refresh rate
100
-
Dimming
50↑" Local Dimming
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2
VIDEO
-
HDR (New) - HDR 10
HDR Pro
-
Picture Engine
UHD Mastering Engine
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes(55"↑)
-
ColorPrime
ColorPrime Pro
-
3D Color Mapping
Yes
-
Illuminace sensor
White Sensor
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
20W / 2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
TV Installation Type
Yes(replaced by Magic Sound tuning)
-
Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA
HW PLATFORM
-
SoC
M16
-
CPU
Quad
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60fps, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60fps,8bit
-
Wifi
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth (Magic Remote)
Yes
MAIN FEATURE
-
Magic Zoom
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
STB Control
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes(RF Only)
-
My Starter
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording
Yes(RF/Composite)
-
Time Shift
Yes(RF/Composite)
SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Network File Broswer
Yes
VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Natural Language Speech Recognition
Yes (AP Only)
-
Speech To Text
Yes
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
External Device App Download for USB
Yes
-
OSD Language
25ea Gujarati, English,Spanish(español), French(français),Portuguese, Russian,Indonesian,Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt), Thai,Arabic,Farsi,Kurdish, Chinese,Malayalam, (India 10 Bengali / Telugu / Marathi / Tamil / Urdu / Kannada / Punjabi / As ,Gujarati, Oriya)
-
Captured Image to USB copy
Yes(MR (India/Austrailia/Newzealand/Veitnam Only) - RF DTV Signal Only)
-
Music Catch
Yes(India Only) - ATV Signal Only
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420
2 (6G)
-
USB
1(2.0 : 1)
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1(Common Use for Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
-
USB
1(2.0 : 1)
-
Headphone out / Line out
Yes Headphone Only
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
MR15R
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, )
100~240Vac 50-60
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
DEPTH (W/O STAND)
-
Thinnest Part (mm)
20.2
-
Thickest Part (mm)
62.0
ON BEZEL
-
L/R (mm)
11.6
-
Top (mm)
14.1
-
Bottom (mm)
11.4
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS WITHOUT STAND (WITHOUT PACKING)
-
W*H*D (mm)
1461*845*62.0
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS WITH STAND (WITHOUT PACKING)
-
W*H*D (mm)
1,461.0*900*265
WEIGHT
-
W/ Stand (kg)
27.6
-
W/O Stand (kg)
26.8
VESA SIZE (MM)
-
Vesa Size (mm)
300*300
