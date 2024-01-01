We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HOM-BOT SQUARE ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Colour
Ruby Red
ACCESSORIES
-
Mop
Yes
-
Mop Plate
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
Yes
-
Cleaning Tool
Yes
FEATURES
-
Size
340 x 340 x 89
-
Weight (kg)
3
-
Dust Bin Capacity (ℓ)
0.6
-
Filter
HEPA11
-
Coating
3D Effect
SENSOR
-
OFS
LED
-
Gyro
Yes
-
USS
1T2R
-
PSD (Qty / Sensing Range)
2 / 2~15cm
-
Cliff (Qty / Sensing Range)
3 / 2~15cm
-
Bumper
Accelometer
BATTERY
-
Type
LiPB
-
Charging Time
3 Hours
CHARGER
-
Docking
IR type
-
Power Switch
Yes
USER INTERFACE
-
Display
Picto
-
Button
Touch
NOISE
-
IEC (Normal / Turbo)
60dB / 62dB
CLEANING
-
Corner
94%
-
Hard Floor
93%
-
Carpet
25%
-
Big Dust
90%
-
Cleaning Modes
Zigzag, Cell by Cell, Spiral Spot, My Space, Turbo, Smart Turbo, Repeat
SENSING
-
Front Obstacle
2cm
-
Cliff
3cm
EXTRA FEATURES
-
II-SLAM
Yes
-
Learning Function
Yes
-
Mapping Resume Function
Local
-
Clock
Yes
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Button Lock
Yes
VOICES
-
Mute
Yes
-
Guide
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.