Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG HOM-BOT SQUARE ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG HOM-BOT SQUARE ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER

VR6270LVM

LG HOM-BOT SQUARE ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER

(0)
Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Colour

    Ruby Red

ACCESSORIES

  • Mop

    Yes

  • Mop Plate

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    Yes

  • Cleaning Tool

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Size

    340 x 340 x 89

  • Weight (kg)

    3

  • Dust Bin Capacity (ℓ)

    0.6

  • Filter

    HEPA11

  • Coating

    3D Effect

SENSOR

  • OFS

    LED

  • Gyro

    Yes

  • USS

    1T2R

  • PSD (Qty / Sensing Range)

    2 / 2~15cm

  • Cliff (Qty / Sensing Range)

    3 / 2~15cm

  • Bumper

    Accelometer

BATTERY

  • Type

    LiPB

  • Charging Time

    3 Hours

CHARGER

  • Docking

    IR type

  • Power Switch

    Yes

USER INTERFACE

  • Display

    Picto

  • Button

    Touch

NOISE

  • IEC (Normal / Turbo)

    60dB / 62dB

CLEANING

  • Corner

    94%

  • Hard Floor

    93%

  • Carpet

    25%

  • Big Dust

    90%

  • Cleaning Modes

    Zigzag, Cell by Cell, Spiral Spot, My Space, Turbo, Smart Turbo, Repeat

SENSING

  • Front Obstacle

    2cm

  • Cliff

    3cm

EXTRA FEATURES

  • II-SLAM

    Yes

  • Learning Function

    Yes

  • Mapping Resume Function

    Local

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Scheduler

    Yes

  • Button Lock

    Yes

VOICES

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Guide

    Yes

Our picks for you