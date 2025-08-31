1) UVC LED

-The test was conducted by KRIBS, following LG Electronics' protocol. The dust bag in the All-in-One Tower (Model No.: VDS-ST**U**) was filled with simulated household dust specified by IEC TS 62885-1 5.1, along with bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, Escherichia coli - about 107 CFU / ㎖ for each test bacteria). The controlled chalet was placed at 9 representative locations on top of the dust. After operating the UVC LED for 2 hours, a comparison was made between the number of live bacteria in the treated and untreated chalets. [Test conditions: (23 ± 2) ℃, (45 ± 5) % R.H.]

- The dust bag is replaceable, and the effectiveness of inhibiting the growth of bacteria on the surface of the dust accumulated inside the bag, as well as the recommended replacement interval for the dust bag, may vary depending on actual environmental conditions.

- UVC (ultraviolet C) LED, which reduces harmful bacteria, is applied to various home appliances by LG Electronics.

- When the power is correctly applied by inserting the power plug of the All-in-One Tower into an outlet, the UVC LED operates automatically for about 2 hours in a 12-hour cycle.

- Change the dust bag more frequently during hot and humid summers. When replacing the dust bag, remove the motor protection filter, wash it, and ensure it is completely dry before reuse. Also, clean the space where the dust bag was placed with a disinfectant tissue or a tissue soaked in hand sanitizer. Wipe the exterior with a damp tissue; using a disinfectant tissue containing alcohol may cause discoloration.

- Based on LG's measurement results when the dust bag is full, the actual capacity of the dust bag may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.