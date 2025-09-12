We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™
Explore your new washer’s key features
Large capacity
Handles large loads in the same size body
Deep-learning AI DD™
Optimizes cleaning performance by fabric weight and type
TurboWash™ 360ᵒ
Washes quickly with a multi-directional spray that takes just 39 minutes
Pet care
Wash and rinse away pet odors and stains
Large capacity
Your spacious laundry solution
Handle all your laundry needs and simplify your routine by washing more clothes in one go.
He's standing with the finished laundry, and next to him, he's showing a larger image of the interior of the washing machine
*Compared to LG conventional model.
Deep-learning AI DD™
Take the guesswork out of washing and let AI DD™
Enjoy a machine that use AI to select your washing cycle, reducing fabric damage for longer-lasting clothes.
It shows that ai is set according to the weight of the fabric and the performance of each type
*Tested by Intertek on June 2023. AI Wash cycle with AI Class 1 with 3kg of Mixed clothes compared to Cotton cycle.
*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
TurboWash™ 360⁰
Get Fresh Laundry in just 39 minutes
TurboWash™ 360⁰ sprays water in four directions to ensure a deep clean without fabric damage.
The woman is sitting at the table looking at her watch, and there is a washing machine behind her
*Tested by Intertek on May 2023. TurboWash39 cycle with 3kg of IEC load.
*Results may vary depending on the environment.
*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product
Smooth operation
Experience Reduced Noise and Vibrations
Packed with technology and a vibration sensor to bring peace and quiet to your laundry process.
There is a washing machine in the living room and a woman is sitting in a chair reading a book
*The number of friction dampers and weight balances may vary depending on the model
*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product
Steam™
Prioritize your health and tackle allergens
LG's Allergy Care cycle removes allergens, live dust mites, and bacteria for a worry-free wash.
A woman and a child are lying in bed smiling
*Allergy Care cycle tested by US Intertek reduces Live Dust Mites, Allergens (Dust Mite, Cat, Dog, Pollen), Bacteria, and Fungi.
*Results may vary depending on the environment.
Stay connected from anywhere with LG ThinQ™
Link your washing machine and smartphone
Connect your washer to the LG ThinQ™ app to control the machine, select courses, and even start it while you're out and about with just the tap of a button.
Know more about your washer’s activity
Use the LG ThinQ™ app to investigate your washing machine's energy usage and to check for any maintenance requirements.
Voice assistant compatibility
Connect your washing machine to a smart home device to take your life to a new level of convenience! Use a range of voice commands to instruct your machine from anywhere in your home.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Voice Control is only activated when the washer is powered on.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*Results may vary depending on the environment.
*Intertek test results, our existing plastic door Vickers hardness 12.2Hv, Glass Door 575.66Hv (The higher the value, the stronger the anti-scratch performance.)
*Glass door between 5.5 and 6.5 in terms of Mohs hardness tester.
FAQ
What is the standard-size washing machine?
All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.
Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
What is the best kg for a washing machine?
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large
laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of
washing machine.
How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?
Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machinesalso enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically
weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they
can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?
An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number ofmoving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placinganti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.
How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine
What is the LG Quick Wash function?
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from
every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your
precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.
What can a smart washing machine do?
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables thewasher to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer.LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washerwherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting SmartDiagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.
* Tested by Intertek on January 2023.
Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve
allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your
laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct
detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut
the door and press start!
Do washing machines come in different colours?
LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following
selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
20
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x950x780
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Matte Black
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
20
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bed Sheets
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton+
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Double Rinse
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Down Jacket
No
-
Dress Shirts
No
-
Dry Only
No
-
Easy Care
No
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
No
-
One Shirt
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
Pet Care Wash
No
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Rainy Days
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse Only
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
School Uniforms
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Single Garments
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wash Only
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam+
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x950x780
-
Weight (kg)
80.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
780
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1280
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
No
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
No
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096375426
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
