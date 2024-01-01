We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™
*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Placed 2 kg of different types of underwear with 5-hole swatches into LG Conventional model (FR14WQT) and ran 'Normal(Cotton)' cyle. Placed same clothes into the model (FR15WQT) which has AI DD feature. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Steam Away 99.9% of Allergens from Your Fabrics
A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
More Durable and Hygienic
One image shows the front of the washing machine front load washer bringing focus to the tempered glass door. Second image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel design.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Placed diluted solution including P.aeruginosa bateria onto Stainless steel and Polypropylene, and measured the number of colony after twelve (12) days. More reduction in number of P.aeruginosa observed on Stainless steel.
Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ
Background of the image is two washing machine front loading washers in a built in folding station slightly blurred with the LG ThinQ sitting on a towel on a table in the foreground.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual houshold use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the pruduct's owner's manual.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
24
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 830 x 990
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
24
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Cotton+
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Easy Care
No
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed 14
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Steam+
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboWash
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 830 x 990
-
Weight (kg)
92.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
830
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1460
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
No
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091956576
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
