24kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™

F2724SVRW

F2724SVRW

front view

Father and daughters laugh in the background as they hold a clean blanket. A White washing machine front load washer in the foreground.

A Deep Clean, Delivered with Gentleness

Row with four LG icons for: The mark of AI DD. The mark of TurboWash. The mark of Steam.

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Placed 2 kg of different types of underwear with 5-hole swatches into LG Conventional model (FR14WQT) and ran 'Normal(Cotton)' cyle. Placed same clothes into the model (FR15WQT) which has AI DD feature. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Three columns representing Weight Detection, Softness Detection, and Optimize Washing Patterns with levels beneath show how the AI DD of the washing machine chooses the optimal wash setting.

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ detects weight and softness of fabric to choose the optimal wash setting for the fabric.

Steam Away 99.9% of Allergens from Your Fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.9% of allergens are removed with LG Steam™.

A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

More Durable and Hygienic

The tempered glass door and stainless steel lifters ensures greater durability and hygiene.

One image shows the front of the washing machine front load washer bringing focus to the tempered glass door. Second image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel design.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Placed diluted solution including P.aeruginosa bateria onto Stainless steel and Polypropylene, and measured the number of colony after twelve (12) days. More reduction in number of P.aeruginosa observed on Stainless steel.

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ

With ThinQ™, remotely access your washer and download new cycles from your smart device.

Background of the image is two washing machine front loading washers in a built in folding station slightly blurred with the LG ThinQ sitting on a towel on a table in the foreground.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

A grey background with the washing machine front loading washer highlighted and a swirl of water thrusting from the front to lead to an image of the Inverter Direct Drive Motor.

Long lasting and high reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor powering our washing machines is reliable yet quiet and
comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual houshold use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the pruduct's owner's manual.

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    24

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 830 x 990

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    24

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed 14

    No

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 830 x 990

  • Weight (kg)

    92.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    830

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1460

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091956576

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

