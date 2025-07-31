8kg Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Free Silver

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FAQ
What is the best kg for a washing machine?
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather
[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.
[De] What should I do when I encounter this error?
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540x865x540
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Free Silver
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
PROGRAMS
-
Stain Care
No
-
AI Wash
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
No
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
School Care
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
No
-
Allergy Care
No
-
Microplastic Care
No
-
Pet Care Wash
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
No
-
Display Type
Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
JetSpray
No
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
No
-
Smart Motion
No
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1180
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540x865x540
-
Weight (kg)
32.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
No
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Rinse
No
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
No
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
No
-
Water Level
6 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
-
Process On/Off
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096271032
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
