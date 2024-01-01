Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter

T2108VS3M

8kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter

Summary

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY (KG)
8kg Washer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
540 x 540 x 945 mm
KEY FEATURE
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter
KEY FEATURE
BMC Motor Protection – minimize the noise and vibration level.

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    8

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Motor

    Inverter

  • Body Color

    Middle Free Silver

  • Dimension (WxDxH,mm)

    540 x 540 x 945

  • Weight (Net)

    30

KEY FEATURES

  • TurboWash™

    -

  • TubroDrum

    Yes

  • Jet Spray

    -

  • Wave Force™

    Yes

  • Smart Hinge

    -

  • 6 Motion

    -

  • Heater

    -

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    -

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    -

  • Drying Type

    -

WASH PROGRAM

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash + Normal

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand / Wool)

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Extra Clean

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wash Option

    -

  • Rinse Option

    -

  • Spin Option

    -

