Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

9kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter

T2109VS2B

9kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter

(0)
T2109VS2B

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

What is Inverter?

Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

What is Inverter?

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

6090615771001

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

BMC Motor Protection holds the motor tightly so that it can minimize the noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

LoDecibel™

Durability with BMC Motor Protection

Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special compound molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection

6090615058001

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.

Smart Motion

6090608634001

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

TurboDrum™

6090610446001

Punch+3

Punch+3

Punch+3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits

Smart Diagnosis™

6090615772001

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

Safe & Convenient Design

Stylish and durable design ensures convenience and safety while offering efficient and innovative features.

Safe

6090612178001

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

t2109vs2b.
CAPACITY (KG)
9Kg Washer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
540 x 545 x 855
KEY FEATURE
Quality wash with Inverter Control
KEY FEATURE
Smart Inverter Motor minimizes noise

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 855 x 545

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • School Care

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

FEATURES

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • WaveForce

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 855 x 545

  • Weight (kg)

    33

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you