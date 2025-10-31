About Cookies on This Site

13kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter

13kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter

13kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter

T2313VSPB
Front view
left side view
right side view
top view
top open view
Front view
left side view
right side view
top view
top open view

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Lowdesibel
  • Smart Motion
  • TurboDrum
  • Punch+3
  • Smart Diagnosis™
More

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.
What is Inverter?

Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

Alt text

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

Alt text

6090615771001

*VDE tested in Apr.2017 with LG T2515VSAL and LG WF-T1480TD, using normal program with 7.5kg load.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

LoDecibel™ &
Less Vibration

BMC Motor Protection holds the motor tightly so that it can minimize the noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.
Durability with BMC Motor Protection

Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special compound
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Alt text

6090615058001

*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
6090608634001

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
6090610446001
Punch+3 <br>1

Punch+3 <br>1

Punch+3

Punch+3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits.
6090615772001

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Auto Pre Wash<br>1

Auto Pre Wash<br>1

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.

Side Waterfall<br>1

Side Waterfall<br>1

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

