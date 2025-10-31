We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.
Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.
*VDE tested in Apr.2017 with LG T2515VSAL and LG WF-T1480TD, using normal program with 7.5kg load.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
Auto Restart
LoDecibel™ &
Less Vibration
Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special compound
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.
*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
Smart Motion
TurboDrum™
Smart Diagnosis™
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
