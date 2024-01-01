We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.
*VDE tested in Apr.2017 with LG T2515VSAL and LG WF-T1480TD, using normal program with 7.5kg load.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
Auto Restart
LoDecibel™ &
Less Vibration
Durability with BMC Motor Protection
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.
*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
Smart Motion
TurboDrum™
Smart Diagnosis™
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 960 x 606
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Free Silver
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Extra Clean
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
School Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
FEATURES
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
WaveForce
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 960 x 606
-
Weight (kg)
38
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Our picks for you
