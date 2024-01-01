We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13kg Top Load Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
22
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1023 x 730
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
22
PROGRAMS
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
School Care
Yes
-
Smart Rinse
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
WaveForce
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1023 x 730
-
Weight (kg)
59
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Rinse
5ea
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin
5ea
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
5ea
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.