Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
13kg Top Load Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive

Specs

Reviews

Support

13kg Top Load Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive

TH2113DSAK

13kg Top Load Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    22

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1023 x 730

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    22

PROGRAMS

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • WaveForce

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1023 x 730

  • Weight (kg)

    59

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5ea

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    5ea

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    5ea

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

Our picks for you