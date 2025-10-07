We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Intelligent laundry solutions
AI DD™ 1)
Based on weight and fabric type
TurboWash3D™
Fast and powerful 3D wash in just 30 min2)
EasyUnload™
Convenient, ergonomic reach
Easy Control
Quick and convenient LCD dial
AI to the core, Easy Laundry
Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
An optimal way to wash
Powered by an LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, six different cycles ensure a thorough cleaning of clothes.
-
Agitating motion
A normal washing motion
-
Swing motion
A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and refuce fabric damage
-
Rotating motion
Untangles the fabric and washes it clean
-
Rubbing motion
Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum
-
WaveForce
Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing
-
Compressing motion
A high speed spin motion
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
A powerful yet gentle clean in just 30 min2)
LG TurboWash3D™ technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through more laundry in less time.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Use multiple times with just one easy fill
Automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent and fabric softener. Even get alerts on your smartphone when it’s time to refill, making laundry quick, easy and foolproof.
*Wi-fi and ThinQ app required. Features subject to change.
*The results may different depending on the environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Easy ergonomic reach
An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Cycle & option optimization
Wash cycles tailored to your laundry habits
By automatically selecting frequent cycles, the washer can save you time on laundry. Simply toggle the Cycle List Edit option.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Wide lint filter
Easy filter cleaning method
The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Long-lasting, low vibration, low noise
The Inverter Direct Drive™ motor is reliable, quiet, and comes with a 10-year warranty.
*Please refer to the user manual for 10-year warranty policy.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Life simplified with easy control
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
FAQ
Where and how should I install the product?
The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.
If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)
Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.
A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.
* This content was created for public use and may contain images or content that differ from the purchased product.
How can I select a cycle?
Navigate and select cycles by turning the LCD dial in the center of the control panel.
1. Press the Power button to turn on the washing machine.
2. Turn the dial to select a cycle (Default cycle: Normal)
3. After selecting a cycle, set the desired options (temperature, spin, soll level, etc.)
4. After selecting a cycle, press the Start button to start the laundry.
* This content was created for public use and may contain images or content that differ from the purchased product.
How can I keep my washing machine in good condition?
Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.
Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.
How does AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine helps improve fabric proteciton to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for ensure a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.
What is the TurboWash3D™ function?
LG’s swift, TurboWash3D™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.
*Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time may delayed and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
The LG Automatic Dispenser allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep top loader washing machines in good operating condition. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 25 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mitest.
*Allergy Care cycle tested by Intertek reduces 99% house dust mite allergen(Der p1), 99.9% Live Dust Mites(Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), and 99% bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli).
How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?
If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells moldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.
It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
How do I register my product on ThinQ?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Disclaimer
1)AI DD™
-AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg.
-AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
2)clean in just 30 min
-Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time may delayed and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
3)allergens are removed
-Allergy Care cycle tested by Intertek reduces 99% house dust mite allergen(Der p1), 99.9% Live Dust Mites(Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), and 99% bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli)
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
25
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
686x1092x721
-
ezDispense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
25
PROGRAMS
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Delicates
No
-
Drain + Spin
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Smart Rinse
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
LCD
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Side Water Fall
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
No
-
Smart Motion
No
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1448
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
686x1092x721
-
Weight (kg)
59.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
No
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Tub Clean
No
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096451878
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.