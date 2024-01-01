We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG MIDDLE FREE SILVER 7KG TOP LOADER
All Spec
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Capacity
7 KG
-
Color
Middle Free Silver
-
Pulsator Type
Punch+3 more
-
Tub material
Semi Stainless Steel
-
Program
Fuzzy, Quick Wash, Jeans, Wool, Tub Clean, Favorite, Silent, Smart Cleaning
-
Process
Speed Soak / Wash / Rinse / Spin
-
Control
Turbo Drum
-
Displays Type
18:88 remaining time indicator
-
Dimension (WxDxH,mm)
540 x 540 x 910
-
Lint Filter
Yes
