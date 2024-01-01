We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15/8kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™ Technology
*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Placed 2 kg of different types of underwear with 5-hole swatches into LG Conventional model (FR14WQT) and ran 'Normal(Cotton)' cyle. Placed same clothes into the model (FR15WQT) which has AI DD feature. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Steam Away 99.9% of Allergens from Your Fabrics
A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
More Durable and Hygienic
One image shows the front of the washing machine front load washer bringing focus to the tempered glass door. Second image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel design.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Placed diluted solution including P.aeruginosa bateria onto Stainless steel and Polypropylene, and measured the number of colony after twelve (12) days. More reduction in number of P.aeruginosa observed on Stainless steel.
Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ
Background of the image is two washing machine front loading washers in a built in folding station slightly blurred with the LG ThinQ sitting on a towel on a table in the foreground.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual houshold use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the pruduct's owner's manual.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 940 x 770
-
Steam
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
PROGRAMS
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TrueSteam
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 940 x 770
-
Weight (kg)
81
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Rinse
5ea
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin
5ea
-
Steam
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
5ea
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
