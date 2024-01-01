We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9/5kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, Steam™
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
5.0
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton+
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer Dryer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam+
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboWash
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
Weight (kg)
63.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Dispenser Clean
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
2 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091367891
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.