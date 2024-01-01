Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

The Perfect Match for your laundry

LG WashTower™ is presented with an innovative vertical streamline design, integrating a washing machine and dryer as one. The Perfect Solution to a more relaxed, intelligent and efficient way to do laundry.

wd-washtower-heat-pump-blacksteel-01-1-lg-washtower-d

Wash your worries away with Smart Pairing™1

Wash your worries away with Smart Pairing™

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the washer.

wd-washtower-heat-pump-blacksteel-04-3-smart-paring-d

Control & monitor with LG ThinQ™ AI at Anywhere, Anytime.

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily access your WashTower™. Start washing and drying at the touch of a button.

wd-washtower-heat-pump-blacksteel-10-2-1-remote-control-d-Remotely

wd-washtower-heat-pump-blacksteel-10-2-2-monitoring-d

Smart laundry with AI DD™

Forget about sorting or choosing cycles, our AI technology uses built-in sensors to detect fabric texture & load size. Then, the AI will customize wash motions and drying temperatures for a more advanced fabric care.

Smart laundry with AI DD™1

One touch button, Centre Control™

The centrally located panel provides easy access to both washer and dryer controls in a convenient location for all ages.

wd-washtower-onetouchbutton-d

alt="DUAL Inverter HeatPump™1"

DUAL Inverter HeatPump™

Saves electricity and reduce fabric damage while drying your clothing.

  • Conventional

  • LG DUAL Inverter

SleekDesign

Designed to Care for What You Wear

LG WashTower™ is designed as an integrated single body that fits well anywhere with a built-in look, making it easier than ever to create a laundry room that's stylish and aesthetically pleasing.

wd-washtower-SleekDesign-d