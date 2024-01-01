We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Perfect Match for your laundry
LG WashTower™ is presented with an innovative vertical streamline design, integrating a washing machine and dryer as one. The Perfect Solution to a more relaxed, intelligent and efficient way to do laundry.
Wash your worries away with Smart Pairing™
Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the washer.
Control & monitor with LG ThinQ™ AI at Anywhere, Anytime.
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily access your WashTower™. Start washing and drying at the touch of a button.
Smart laundry with AI DD™
Forget about sorting or choosing cycles, our AI technology uses built-in sensors to detect fabric texture & load size. Then, the AI will customize wash motions and drying temperatures for a more advanced fabric care.
One touch button, Centre Control™
The centrally located panel provides easy access to both washer and dryer controls in a convenient location for all ages.
DUAL Inverter HeatPump™
Saves electricity and reduce fabric damage while drying your clothing.
Designed to Care for What You Wear
LG WashTower™ is designed as an integrated single body that fits well anywhere with a built-in look, making it easier than ever to create a laundry room that's stylish and aesthetically pleasing.
