We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tankless LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with 3-stage filtration & Tankless Hot / Cold / Ambient, Shiny Rose
Summary
All Spec
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W x H x D mm)
170 x 399 x 520
-
Dimension (W x H x D mm) - Without Tray
170 x 399 x 380
COLOR
-
Color
Shiny Rose
FILTER
-
Type
UF (Ultra Filtration)
-
Stage
1st – Pre Carbon Block Plus Filter
2nd – UF Membrane Filter
3rd – Post Carbon Filter
WATER SUPPLY
-
Ambient
Instant
-
Cold
Instant
-
Hot
Instant
MAINTENANCE
-
Period
Every 3 Months
-
Service
1. Total Service Care
• 1 Year Replacement Care
- Replacement of Internal Water Pipes
• 2 Layers UV Sterilizing Care
- Auto / Manual
• 3 Month Visiting Care
- Filter Change & Digital Sterilizing Care
2. Filter Replacement
3. External & Internal Cleaning
CONVENIENCE
-
Hot Water Control
40℃, 75℃, 85℃
-
Volume Control
120ml, 500ml, 1000ml
-
Others
Efficient Energy Saving
4 Directions Moving Tap
- Up & Down Auto Moving Tap
- Left & Right Moving Tap
Child Safety Lock Function
17cm Slim Design
Flexible Installation - horizontal or vertical
Filter Change Alert
LG ThinQ™
COMPRESSOR
-
Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor (10 Years Warranty)
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.