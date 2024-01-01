Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Tankless LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with 3-stage filtration & Tankless Hot / Cold / Ambient, Shiny Rose

Specs

Reviews

Support

Tankless LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with 3-stage filtration & Tankless Hot / Cold / Ambient, Shiny Rose

WD515AN

Tankless LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with 3-stage filtration & Tankless Hot / Cold / Ambient, Shiny Rose

(0)
Front view and power on

Summary

Print
DIMENSION (W X H X D), MM
170 x 399 x 520
Type of Filter
UF (Ultra Filtration)
Key Feature
3-Stage Filteration System
Key Feature
UV Sterilising Care

All Spec

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W x H x D mm)

    170 x 399 x 520

  • Dimension (W x H x D mm) - Without Tray

    170 x 399 x 380

COLOR

  • Color

    Shiny Rose

FILTER

  • Type

    UF (Ultra Filtration)

  • Stage

    1st – Pre Carbon Block Plus Filter
    2nd – UF Membrane Filter
    3rd – Post Carbon Filter

WATER SUPPLY

  • Ambient

    Instant 

  • Cold

    Instant 

  • Hot 

    Instant 

MAINTENANCE

  • Period 

    Every 3 Months 

  • Service

    1. Total Service Care
    • 1 Year Replacement Care
    - Replacement of Internal Water Pipes
    • 2 Layers UV Sterilizing Care
    - Auto / Manual
    • 3 Month Visiting Care
    - Filter Change & Digital Sterilizing Care
    2. Filter Replacement
    3. External & Internal Cleaning

CONVENIENCE

  • Hot Water Control

    40℃, 75℃, 85℃

  • Volume Control

    120ml, 500ml, 1000ml

  • Others

    Efficient Energy Saving
    4 Directions Moving Tap
    - Up & Down Auto Moving Tap
    - Left & Right Moving Tap
    Child Safety Lock Function
    17cm Slim Design
    Flexible Installation - horizontal or vertical
    Filter Change Alert
    LG ThinQ™

COMPRESSOR

  • Compressor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (10 Years Warranty)

Our picks for you