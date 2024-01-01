Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PuriCare™ Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage filtration Hot / Cold / Ambient water, White

WD517AN

Summary

DIMENSIONS

wd517an
DIMENSION (W X H X D), MM
170 x 396 x 520
Type of Filter
UF (Ultra Filtration)
Key Feature
Tankless (Instant Hot & Cold & Ambient Water)
Key Feature
Internal Stainless Steel Water Pipe

All Spec

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W x H x D), mm - with Tray

    170 x 396 x 520

  • Dimension (W x H x D), mm - Without Tray

    170 x 396 x 380

COLOR

  • Color

    White

WATER SUPPLY

  • Ambient

    Instant 

  • Cold

    Instant 

  • Hot 

    Instant 

FILTER

  • Type

    UF (Ultra Filtration)

  • Stage

    4-STAGE ALL PURI FILTER SYSTEM
    · 1st - Remove 9 types of heavy metals
    · 2nd - Removal of various germs and fine particles
    · 3rd - Remove Norovirus (99.99%)
    · 4th - Removal of harmful contaminants

MAINTENANCE

  • Service Type

    Regular Visit

HYGIENE

  • Hygiene

    Internal Stainless Steel Water Pipe
    UV-LED Sterilization

CONVENIENCE

  • Hot Water Control

    40℃, 75℃, 85℃

  • Volume Control

    120ml, 250ml, 500ml & Continuous Dispense

  • Others

    180˚Rotating Tap
    Efficient Energy Saving
    Child Safety Lock Function
    17cm Slim Design
    Flexible Installation (Horizontal / Vertical)
    Filter Change Alert
    LG ThinQ™

COMPRESSOR

  • Compressor

    Inverter Compressor (10 Years Warranty)

