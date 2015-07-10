We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Excellence is in the details
Walk down memory lane so vividly and clearly with LG’s Super ULTRA HD TV series
MANILA, July 10, 2015 – Is it possible to go back through time? Maybe not, but what’s possible is to relive memories so vividly and clearly—it’s as if you’re experiencing these moments live all over again.
A young man discovers this and watches a memory from his wedding day come alive with none other than LG’s Super Ultra High-Definition 4K TV.
Watch the video here: http://bit.ly/GreaterDetails
LG’s Super UHD TV’s lets viewers see greater details than ever before, boasting of premium Tru-4K Engine Pro technology which allows image upscaling to near 4K quality, as well as the latest in IPS screen technology for true-to-life vibrant image viewing pleasure. With LG’s latest TV series, they bring about TV viewing experience in a whole new way.
To learn more about LG SUPER UHD TV lineup, visit www.LG.com/ph; Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Just keyword search “LG Philippines”.
