Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

EXCELLENCE IS IN THE DETAILS

CORPORATE 07/10/2015
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Excellence is in the details

 

Walk down memory lane so vividly and clearly with LG’s Super ULTRA HD TV series

 

MANILA, July 10, 2015 – Is it possible to go back through time? Maybe not, but what’s possible is to relive memories so vividly and clearly—it’s as if you’re experiencing these moments live all over again.

 

A young man discovers this and watches a memory from his wedding day come alive with none other than LG’s Super Ultra High-Definition 4K TV.

 

Watch the video here: http://bit.ly/GreaterDetails

 

LG’s Super UHD TV’s lets viewers see greater details than ever before, boasting of premium Tru-4K Engine Pro technology which allows image upscaling to near 4K quality, as well as the latest in IPS screen technology for true-to-life vibrant image viewing pleasure. With LG’s latest TV series, they bring about TV viewing experience in a whole new way.

 

To learn more about LG SUPER UHD TV lineup, visit www.LG.com/ph; Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Just keyword search “LG Philippines”.

Back To List