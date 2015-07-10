Excellence is in the details

Walk down memory lane so vividly and clearly with LG’s Super ULTRA HD TV series

MANILA, July 10, 2015 – Is it possible to go back through time? Maybe not, but what’s possible is to relive memories so vividly and clearly—it’s as if you’re experiencing these moments live all over again.

A young man discovers this and watches a memory from his wedding day come alive with none other than LG’s Super Ultra High-Definition 4K TV.

Watch the video here: http://bit.ly/GreaterDetails

LG’s Super UHD TV’s lets viewers see greater details than ever before, boasting of premium Tru-4K Engine Pro technology which allows image upscaling to near 4K quality, as well as the latest in IPS screen technology for true-to-life vibrant image viewing pleasure. With LG’s latest TV series, they bring about TV viewing experience in a whole new way.

