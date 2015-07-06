LG G4 the Great now available and FREE with SMART Surf Plus Plan 1999

Keep your online and offline life alive with the LG G4 when you apply for a SMART Postpaid Surf Plus 1999 Plan with NO cash out.

MANILA, July 6, 2015 – People can now enjoy the most ambitious smartphone to date because it is finally available for FREE through SMART’s Postpaid Surf Plus Plan 1999.

“We want everyone to enjoy our latest innovation and we believe that this can be maximized through our partnership with Smart Communications,” LG Mobile Philippines Vice-President Jay Won said. “For a smartphone, the LG G4 opens a lot of possibilities to see and feel greatness. We believe that partnering with Smart makes these possibilities endless.”

SMART subscribers can now enjoy the enhanced camera features of the LG G4 for FREE with Surf Plus Plan 1999. Feel like a professional photographer with the LG G4’s 16-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera resolution. Possibilities are endless when taking photos with the LG G4. Running on the latest Android Lollipop OS, the LG G4 lets you be on the go with its powerful 3 GB RAM, 3,000 mAh removable battery, and 32 GB internal memory which is expandable up to 128 GB.

By getting the LG G4 from the leader in mobile, users will be able to live the ‘Smart Life’ and experience entertainment everywhere they go, powered by the huge 9GB of data volume allowance included in the package. With that much data at their disposal, users will be able to watch streaming movies on iflix, witness live sporting events and other FOX channels via the Viewstream Android app,

What’s more is subscribers who avail of the LG G4 with any Smart Postpaid Plan (Plan 799 and up) from July 15 until August 31, 2015 get an Entertainment Bundle worth P299 which gives them 30 days of exclusive access to streaming on iflix and FOX, plus a whole range of other amazing apps.

Smart’s Surf Plus Plans also come with free calls and texts to all networks plus one freebie app that’s interchangeable per month, so users will be able to choose a FREE app depending on their mobile lifestyle:

YouTube access or SPINNR music streaming for the Stream-Savvy;

Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook access for the Socially Active;

LINE, Viber, Whatsapp, or Facebook Messenger for the Chatterbox;

Gmail and Yahoo! Mail access for the Work Junkie;

Waze navigation for the Street Smart.

SMART users can choose from two LG G4 variants available: brown leather variant and shiny gold metallic variant.

For more details on LG G4’s availability with SMART Postpaid Plans cvisit the SMART’s website, go to the Postpaid tab and click on the LG G4 smartphone.

To learn more about LG G4 the Great, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.