FATHER'S DAY TREAT FROM LG

MANILA, June 16, 2015 – Dads deserve nothing but the best and LG Electronics devotes that one day of the year for the relentless love and effort the men of the household give all year-round with their new line of Super ULTRA HD TVs.

First in line is the UF950T is LG’s ultra-slim Super UHD TV that dad can appreciate in 55-, 65-, or 79-inch sizes for that one-of-a-kind viewing pleasure. The flagship of the series is the first to sport ColorPrime Display by Nano Spectrum that displays remarkable accurate color expression at 8.33-inches thin.

The UG8700 is the curved version in the Super UHD TV lineup that comes in 55- or 60-inch sizes. The curved 4K IPS panel display lets dad revel in superior viewing experience from whatever angle.

Show dad you mean the world to him with the world’s first and world’s largest TV from LG. Completing the Super ULTRA HD is the father of the series, the 105-inch curved Super ULTRA HD TV, known as 105UC9. Let dad enjoy superior viewing experience with 105UC9’s gigantic curved screen installed with 5K panel technology perfect for viewing with its wide angle and vibrant true-to-life colors thanks to its 11-million pixel resolution and 21:9 CinemaScope aspect ratio. Top it off with its built-in 7.2-channel, 150W sound system, dad will certainly appreciate his favourite movie or sports game with the 105UC9.

Even just for the day, let dad put his feet up, lounge in the living room, and have his alone time with an LG Super ULTRA HD TV only from global technology innovator LG Electronics Philippines.

