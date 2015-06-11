LG UNVEILS ITS MOST EFFICIENT SOLAR PANEL TO DATE AT INTERSOLAR EUROPE

LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its innovative and efficient solar power system at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany from June 10-12. At the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry, LG will display its latest NeON™ 2 solar energy solutions. Equipped with newly developed Cello Technology™, NeON™ 2 offers better performance and reliability with significant improvements over the original NeON™. The LG NeON™ 2 was recognized with the Intersolar AWARD for Photovoltaics on the opening day of the event for its “groundbreaking idea and technological innovation.”

The efficiency of the NeON™ 2 produces better power performance with less hassle, raising the bar for the entire solar panel market. Cello ― which stands for Cell Connection, Electrically, Low Loss, Low Stress and Optical Absorption Enhancement ― utilizes circular-shaped wires to scatter light more effectively for better absorption, while reducing the electrical loss by spreading the current with 12 wires.

Thanks to its improved temperature coefficient, the NeON™ 2 can generate more electricity on a sunny day and performs more efficiently on cloudy days due to its low energy reduction in weak sunlight. Whereas conventional p-type silicon modules suffer from Light Induced Degradation (LID), the NeON™ 2 uses n-type wafer modules that are more durable. And the NeON™ 2’s improved rigidity with reinforced frame design gives LG the confidence to extend the warranty to 12 full years, the industry’s best.

The NeON™ 2 is perfect for homeowners who want to maximize the energy production potential in a limited roof space. The 320W NeON™ 2 boasts 6.4 kWp capacity with 20 modules (60 cells) while the capacity of a 285W p-type Mono with the same number of modules generates only 5.7 kWp. LG’s highly efficient panel can more easily be installed in a module array on the roof regardless of its surrounding environment. And the more efficient space management of the NeON™ 2 makes it suitable for installing in a large-scale system as it achieves higher power output than a 72-cell module, using only 60 cells. Balance of System (B.O.S.) saving features have been incorporated into the NeON™ 2 to reduce the total number of strings, based on its higher efficiency and lower voltage than 72-cell modules.

“We are extremely grateful to the organizers of Intersolar Europe and international industry associations for recognizing LG NeON™ 2 at this year’s show,” said Lee Chung-ho, senior vice president and head of LG’s Solar Business Division. “In this very competitive industry, it’s critical to keep innovating to stay one step ahead. NeON™ 2 is a very tangible example of the kind of innovation required to solve today’s most complex environmental challenges. Intersolar Europe is the perfect venue to demonstrate what LG can bring to the table.”