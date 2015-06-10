LG ELECTRONICS AND NICCOLO COSME WORK TOGETHER TO KEEP DREAMS ALIVE

MANILA, June 10, 2015 – What happens when you put a revolutionary smartphone in the hands of a talented and visionary photographer? LG Electronics taps Filipino photographer Niccolo Cosme in a project inviting everyone to unleash their inner greatness.

Niccolo Cosme started a career in photography in 2001 and since then used his craft to leave a legacy. In the last few years, his works has already been showcased in New York, Vietnam, Macau, and Cambodia, to name a few.

In 2007, he started Project Headshot Clinic where he shoots profile photos of friends and celebrities for free to promote awareness and causes that are significant to him. As a photographer, Niccolo is attached to immortalizing moments and memories through photographs and “See the Greatness in You” is just one of the many projects that he engaged with to do so.

He shares his mother opens her home in Kawit, Cavite to children every summer and offer refresher classes before the school year starts. Through generous donations from close families and friends, Niccolo’s mom are able to provide new school supplies to these children by the end of the program so they will be motivated and eager to start every school year right.

A self-professed “dream-enabler,” Niccolo was more than happy to be able to integrate his craft to a tradition that has become close to his heart and hoped that through this joint project with LG Philippines, he will inspire children from his hometown to strive for education and pursue their dreams.

Last May 23, Niccolo and his team gathered together at Aguinaldo Shrine and set up their makeshift studio. The only gear missing on that day’s project was a professional DSLR camera. For someone who is used to a full gear of DSLR cameras complete with different sets of lenses, this is the first time for Niccolo to use only a smartphone to do a studio shoot.

Niccolo relied solely on the remarkable camera features of the LG G4; the built-in expert mode allows any user to adjust settings such as shutter speed, exposure, aperture, white balance levels just as you would with a standard DSLR camera. Also, apart from JPEG files, the LG G4 is also equipped to save in RAW file format which leaves photos completely untouched from editing. Niccolo was really impressed because it was easy to use the LG G4 during the shoot and the quality of the photos comes at par as if a professional DLSR camera was used.

That day, Niccolo shot portraits of around fifty students in location and on May 25, he returned with his team to Kawit, Cavite and gave back each child their very own portraits.

“We consider it a privilege to work with someone who believes and shares in our philosophy of making life good and worth living,” says LG Mobile Philippines Vice President Jay Won.

The portraits were displayed in the gallery that was revealed to public after the grand launch of LG G4 in the Solaire Theater last April 28.

Outtakes from LG Electronics and Niccolo Cosme’s “See the Greatness in You” project were also shot with the LG G4 as seen here (watch in HD): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQqt1qf_Hzo

To learn more about “See the Greatness in You” project with LG G4, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.