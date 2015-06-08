LG ENCOURAGES ALL TO "CONSUME WITH CARE" ON WORLD ENVIRONMENTAL DAY

MANILA, June 8, 2015 — To commemorate its sixth year of collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), global technology innovator LG Electronics kick-started its global employee volunteer program on World Environment Day (WED) on June 5, 2015.

World Environment Day (www.unep.org/wed) was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 and is run by UNEP to raise global awareness and to encourage citizens to take positive environmental action to protect the Earth.

The theme of WED this year is Seven Billion Dreams. One Planet. Consume with Care. LG staff in the United States engaged in cleanup activities in three communities, Russian LG employees were involved in tree planting and battery recycling and staff in Brazil started a vegetable garden at a local orphanage.

“We appreciate the global community and the millions of people who participate in WED, including LG, for making WED their platform for doing something positive for the environment,” said Achim Steiner, UN Under-Secretary-General and UNEP Executive Director. “Our daily decisions as consumers, multiplied by billions, have a colossal impact on the environment. World Environment Day is the opportunity for everyone to realize the responsibility to care for the Earth and to become agents of change.”

LG Electronics Philippines, together with the City Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO), recently organized a bamboo tree planting program in Putol, Barangay Rosario, Pasig City.

With its mission “Go Green. Live Clean. Make Life Good”, 50 LGEPH volunteer employees from various departments gathered together to help produce one of the most valuable and environmentally-friendly agricultural plants in the world—bamboo trees.

Planting bamboos trees will help not only beautify Barangay Rosario, but also prevent soil erosion, promote soil stabilization, control water build-up and floods and absorb carbon dioxide to mitigate global warming.

“This was a great experience for LGEPH employees and a wonderful way to commemorate World Environment Day,” LG Philippines Managing Director Sung Woo Nam said. “No matter how big the earth is, we recognize the importance of having each individual help in their own way. This bamboo tree planting program with CENRO provided an avenue to bring our company together and give what we can to the earth.”

Prior to the tree planting session, LG employees also helped clean up the debris surrounding the tree-planting area, which were dug up from the dredging activity in the Pasig River.

