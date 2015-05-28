LG G4 BRINGS ITS GREATNESS TO PHILIPPINES

LG G4 brings its greatness to PH

Most ambitious smartphone finally arrives

MANILA, May 28, 2015 – On April 29, 2015, LG Electronics unveiled its newest flagship LG G4 smartphone in six cities worldwide: New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Istanbul and Seoul. It was a global gathering of consumers excited to be among the first to witness the successor of Mobile World Congress’ Best Smartphone LG G3.

Just one month later, the even more impressive LG G4 makes its way to Philippine shores. Inviting everyone to “See the Great, Feel the Great”, the LG G4 was revealed to the local audience in a grand launch at the Theatre at Solaire.

The great Philippine launch

The prestigious event was hosted by Asia’s Next Top Model mentor Joey Mead-King; and graced by a number of prominent personalities such as Anton Del Rosario, Mika Lagdameo, LA Tenorio, Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles, Marie Lozano and more. The LG G4 was highly praised by award-winning photographer Niccolo Cosme as he talked about his collaboration with LG through the CSR project entitled “See the Greatness in You”.

The LG G4’s superior visual quality was established in the photo exhibit which displayed masterpieces by industry experts. Aside from Cosme’s portraits taken as part of the CSR project, included in the exhibit were photos of scrumptious dishes taken by Anton Diaz of leading food blog Our Awesome Planet, which gave viewers a preview of his “100 Great Cuisines in the Philippines” search with the LG G4.

Melo Villareal of well-known travel site Out of Town Blog contributed photos of Manila’s greatest sceneries, also taken with an LG G4. And completing the roster of LG G4 advocates is renowned motion picture director and producer Pepe Diokno, who used the using the highly-capable LG G4 to create a short film, which was presented during the launch event.

One-of-a-kind design

What makes the design of the LG G4 so unique is the luxurious and environmentally-friendly, full-grain leather which is hand-crafted at the rear cover. Other material options are pure Ceramic White with 3D patterns, artisan-forged Metallic Gray and lustrous Shiny Gold.

The comfortable elegance of the LG G4 is a refreshing change from the uniformly flat, full metal designs that have been become standard across the industry. The LG G4’s design is defined by the Slim Arc, which runs along its entire body, highlighted by a display with a subtle curvature. More than just a design accent, Slim Arc offers more durability than a flat smartphone in face-down drops and gives the smartphone a more comfortable and secure feel in the hand.

Exceptional visual experience

LG designed the 16-megapixel camera in the LG G4 to capture stunning images even under less than ideal lighting conditions. The camera module features an industry-first wide F1.8 aperture lens that allows 80 percent more light to reach the sensor. LG improved low-light performance even further with OIS 2.0, which doubles the performance of the OIS+ by expanding the range of image stabilization from one degree to two degrees on the X- and Y-axis and adding a third axis for the first time.

Just like DSLRs, the LG G4’s Manual Mode allows experienced photographers to exercise more artistic expression by directly controlling the focus, shutter speed, ISO, exposure compensation and white balance for every shot. Advanced photographers can also save their photos in RAW format, in addition to JPEG, for more precise editing with no loss of details.

The advanced camera in the LG G4 is complemented by Color Spectrum Sensor (CSS), the first feature of its kind to find its way into a smartphone. CSS improves color accuracy by precisely reading the RGB values of the ambient light in a scene, as well as the infrared light reflected from objects. And for selfies good enough to frame, LG included an industry-leading eight-megapixel front-facing camera for sharp, detailed portraits and group shots.

Taking a quantum leap in display technology, the LG G4 is the first smartphone to use LG Display’s new 5.5-inch IPS Quantum Display, which offers 20 percent greater color reproduction, 25 percent improvement in brightness and 50 percent greater contrast. This new display is calibrated for DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) standards for color expression, championed by top Hollywood studios.

With the LG G4, the higher quality display doesn’t come at the expense of battery life. The G4 is equipped with a high-capacity 3,000mAh removable battery, a rare feature in today’s high-end smartphones.

“The LG G4 has finally arrived in the Philippines, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce our newest innovation to our local consumers,” LG Mobile Philippines Vice President Jay Won said. “The LG G4 is set to not only revolutionize the smartphone industry, but also add substantial value to consumers’ lives. It is the most ambitious phone LG has ever created, promising world-class performance and optimal greatness.”

The LG G4 is now available in the Philippines in genuine leather (black, brown and red), ceramic white and metallic gray and shiny gold. The ceramic and metallic variants retail for P31,990 while the leather variant is P32,990.

To discover more greatness in the LG G4, visit www.lg.com/ph, like LG Mobile Philippines’ Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.