IT’S OFFICIAL! LG IS THE WORLD’S BEST-SELLING OLED TV BRAND

LG Electronics continues to establish its strong foothold in the OLED TV market with impressive, industry-topping sales in 2017. Global sales and shipments prove that LG is, once again, the world's best-selling brand for OLED TVs, according to the TV Sets Market Tracker, a report that surveyed manufacturers in Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, North America and Western Europe. The sur-vey was conducted by leading third-party research agency IHS Marikit, a provider of next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government.Of this triumphant achievement, Mr. Inkwun Heo, LG Philippines Managing Director, said, "It's an achievement for us at LG to be named the world's best-selling OLED TV brand, proving that we have the trust of consumers and distributors not just in the Phil-ippines but across the globe. Consumers are looking for home entertainment solutions that give them the most options, best picture, and best sound quality, and LG, which has been the world's best-selling OLED brand since 2013, constantly endeavors to provide products that meet these requirements."LG represents the pinnacle of OLED TV technology, offering astounding digital en-hancements that flaunt uncompromised image clarity, intense colors, powerful cinema-quality sound, clear viewing from every angle, and a simple and fast webOS smart TV platform—all in an ultra-slim, blade-thin design. Innovative and energy-efficient, LG's OLED TVs confirm the brand's commitment to providing maximum technology for maximum immersion.For more details on LG OLED TVs, log on to lg.com/.ph, like @LGMobilePhilippines and follow @LGPhilippines on Instagram, or see for yourself just how amazing the world's best-selling OLED TV is by visiting the appliance store nearest to you.# # #About LG Electronics Home Entertainment CompanyThe LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions, audio video systems, monitors, projectors and portable computers. The company is a recognized innovator in the industry for its leadership in OLED TVs which revolutionized the premium TV category.