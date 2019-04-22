Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG PHILIPPINES STEPS UP WITH THE COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY ACADEMY

CORPORATE 04/22/2019
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

 
   

 

LG’s engineers gave a thorough demonstration of the capabilities and intricacies of the LG Giant C Pro Washer and LG Giant C Dryer. Mr. Jisu Song, one of the technical experts of LG Commercial Laundry flew in directly from Korea to lead the seminar and impart his expertise. “After-sales plays a vital role in the customer journey. We want end users to know that LG is there to guide their experience every step of the way.”Key features of the Commercial Laundry line, such as energy efficiency, the atomizing system, and its proprietary Inverter Direct Drive™ technology to name a few were thoroughly discussed. All of the dealers and sub-dealer service technicians were given a hands-on lecture on the machines, ensuring that after-sales support and customer service remains top notch.

 

   

 

Mr. Woo Young Jeon, LGEPH VP for Home Appliances, was also present during the training as he reiterated the necessity of product knowledge and always being one step ahead.“As the market leader, LG has a responsibility to its customers to be always at the top of its game. We have to exceed expectations through our innovative products, world-class technology, and unparalleled customer service.”

 

   

 

###

About LG Electronics

Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products, that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.

 

For more details, log on to lg.com/ph, like @LGPhilippines on Facebook and follow @LGPhilippines on Instagram.

Back To List