LG PHILIPPINES STEPS UP WITH THE COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY ACADEMY

LG’s engineers gave a thorough demonstration of the capabilities and intricacies of the LG Giant C Pro Washer and LG Giant C Dryer. Mr. Jisu Song, one of the technical experts of LG Commercial Laundry flew in directly from Korea to lead the seminar and impart his expertise. “After-sales plays a vital role in the customer journey. We want end users to know that LG is there to guide their experience every step of the way.”Key features of the Commercial Laundry line, such as energy efficiency, the atomizing system, and its proprietary Inverter Direct Drive™ technology to name a few were thoroughly discussed. All of the dealers and sub-dealer service technicians were given a hands-on lecture on the machines, ensuring that after-sales support and customer service remains top notch.

Mr. Woo Young Jeon, LGEPH VP for Home Appliances, was also present during the training as he reiterated the necessity of product knowledge and always being one step ahead.“As the market leader, LG has a responsibility to its customers to be always at the top of its game. We have to exceed expectations through our innovative products, world-class technology, and unparalleled customer service.”

