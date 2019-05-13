Get Php 3,500 worth of freebies during LG G4 pre-order period

LG G4 pre-order bundle comes with exclusive freebies such as 32GB microSD card, extra battery pack, two-year LG warranty, and additional 100GB Google Drive storage

MANILA, May 13, 2015 – For those who like the ritzy mix of the latest technology and finer things in life, chances are you will want to get your hands on the great LG G4 smartphone.

Considered to be ‘the most ambitious smartphone to date,’ the 5.5-inch stunner is set to conquer Philippine shores in June but technology leader LG Electronics lets you grab what it calls the most exciting addition to its smartphone roster even before it hits the stores.

LG call everyone to be the first to see and feel the great by registering for free at participating LG dealer stores from May 15-31, 2015. Aside from getting first dibs on the premium offering, the the LG G4 pre-order kit also comes with exclusive freebies such as an extended two-year official warranty, a 32 GB microSD card valued at Php 1,000, as well as a battery charging kit valued at Php 2,500. Participants can avail of these freebies totalled to Php 3,500 when they pre-order their LG G4.

Apart from all the freebies, LG in partnership with Google is giving every G4 owner an extra 100GB of storage, free for two years when you pre-order an LG G4 in addition to the 15GB of Google Drive storage that comes for free.

Starting June 3, participants must bring their valid Ids to the same stores they registered with to claim their LG G4 with limited edition freebies.

“We are excited to launch LG G4 in the Philippines. We listened to what our valued customers want and have incorporated integral elements such as expandable memory and removable battery to the LG G4. It has so far been met with outstanding critical acclaim since its release overseas and we firmly believe that the Filipinos will also enjoy and appreciate our latest offering,” said Jay Won, vice president of LG Mobile Philippines.

LG’s newest flagship boasts a host of impressive features which includes a remarkable 16-megapixel laser auto-focus rear camera with f/1.8 aperture lens for improved low light photography, 8-megapixel front camera, Manual Mode which allows the user to manually control the LG G4 akin to DSLR camera and save RAW files of the photos. The LG G4 also has 3 GB of RAM, 3,000 mAh removable battery, and 32 GB expandable memory with microSD slot all housed in ultra-durable genuine vegetable-tanned leather that comes in three gorgeous shades of black, brown, and red. For those who prefer a sleeker version, they can opt for the metallic back covers in black and gold, or the ceramic white, similar to its award-winning predecessor the LG G3, but with 3D diamond-cut detailing.

To learn more about the LG G4 pre-order mechanics and participating stores, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Mobile Facebook : LG Mobile Philippines or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.