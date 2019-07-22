LG Celebrates History with Tomorrow’s AI Technology

LGEPH, in partnership with Intramuros Administration, showcases history in an entirely different perspective in the newly opened Museo de Intramuros

July 22, Intramuros, Manila - History was made yet again as the Intramuros Administration (IA), the government agency tasked for the orderly restoration, management, development, and promotion of Intramuros as a national heritage, celebrated its 40th Anniversary in the recently opened Museo de Intramuros.

To celebrate the momentous occasion together with IA, LG Philippines made their presence felt as they simultaneously unveiled their newest line of state of the art OLED TVs, putting side by side our rich and colorful history together with tomorrow’s technology. LG PH Managing Director Inkwun Heo led the festivities as he formally handed over six (6) units of the LG TVs to the museum. Mr. Heo went on to say “This 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea. Throughout the seven (7) decades of friendship between the 2 nations, we’ve been championing the importance of culture. We at LG Philippines remain committed in doing our part to preserve and showcase Philippine history. We hope that through the integration of our industry leading OLED TV technology with riveting historically significant content, we are able to communicate to audiences, both old and new, the importance of Intramuros and Philippine history as a whole”.

Present during the event was Atty. Guiller Asido, Administrator of the Intramuros Administration, who was ecstatic about the educational possibilities of the TV donations. Referring to the event’s official hashtag #TheTVThatUnderstandsYou, he quips “I would like to rephrase our hashtag, this is not just the TV that understands you — it is the TV that understands the history and culture of the Filipino people.”

Also unveiled during the program was another gift of LG to IA: a special AVP made by TBA Studios, the creative geniuses behind local hit movies Heneral Luna and GOYO. The video which featured Museo De Intramuros was directed by JP Habac with cinematography by Pong Ignacio. Habac and Ignacio were awe-struck with how vivid the color rendition of the LG OLED TVs was. “Every bit of detail is seen the way it’s supposed to be seen. The dynamic range is really something to behold”, says Habac. LG commissioned the video featuring the Department of Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat and museum curator Dino Santos to showcase the enchanting beauty of Intramuros through its crystal-clear OLED displays. You can watch TBA Studios’ masterful take on the Walled City here:

LG Philippines x Museo De Intramuros Video

LG’s newest line of TVs is powered by never before seen cutting-edge technology. With Deep Learning technology now embedded in their new α9 Gen2 & α7 Gen2 processors) – the TV, through intuitive recognition, can understand how to optimize and enhance the picture and sound for any content. The AI feeds on data and adapts accordingly, giving you the most optimal viewing experience possible. With the Deep Learning technology, the LG TV can understand how to display best picture quality from any source and resolution.

LG’s AI doesn’t just stop at picture quality. You can also talk to your TV. When you press the microphone button on your remote, LG’s ThinQ AI listens to your commands and executes them, even those based on an earlier “conversation”. From simple TV controls, weather questions, or you can create follow-up questions based on your initial command and the ThinQ AI will still carry-on the conversation. James Deakin, LG’s Brand Ambassador, gamely demonstrated the AI capabilities of the TV onstage, as he issued commands and questions one after the other. “This is as smart as smart TVs can get. LG is ahead of the game in pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology”.

If that wasn’t enough, LG’s flagship OLED TVs also have LG’s award-winning OLED Panel Technology that works seamlessly with Deep Learning Technology. Sound quality is boosted by an intelligent algorithm that can up-mix two-channel audio to deliver convincing virtual 5.1 surround sound. Deep learning significantly improves output by analyzing source content to produce enhanced sound effects in movies, deeper bass in music and clearer voices in sporting events. Users can adjust the sound to suit viewing conditions or let the TV set the best sound levels based on the environment.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is made possible with the help of Dolby Atmos for incredibly realistic sound as the TV intelligently fine-tunes content compatible with Dolby Vision. The TV supports HDMI 2.1, allowing viewers the opportunity to enjoy 4K content at a blazing fast 60 frames per second. The TV also supports automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR), and enhanced audio return channel (eARC).

With the release of their flagship OLED TV, LG takes another step ahead in their vision of a truly interconnected smart home. As the Internet of Things grow day by day, LG has answered the call to provide personalized, proactive, efficient, and easy solutions, while seamlessly incorporating integrated multifunctional technology into your life. Powered by the ThinQ Artificial Intelligence technology, these innovations work together in sync and in perfect harmony, adapting to your needs every step of the way.

###

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions, audio video systems, monitors, projectors and portable computers. The company is a recognized innovator in the industry for its leadership in OLED TVs, which revolutionized the premium TV category. For more details on LG OLED TVs, log on to lg.com/ph, like @LGTVPhilippines on Facebook, and follow @LGPhilippines on Instagram.

LGEPH Managing Director Mr. Inkwun Heo discussing the importance of the Philippines’ and South Korea’s rich cultural heritage.

IA Administrator Atty. Guiller Asido giving his acceptance speech for the new LG TVs Museo de Intramuros received.

IA Administrator Atty. Guiller Asido and LG Managing Director Mr. Inkwun Heo formalize the partnership in the newly opened Museo de Intramuros

(L-R) LGEPH Vice-President for Home Electronics Mr. Tony An, IA Administrator Atty. Guiller Asido, and LGEPH Managing Director Mr. Inkwun Heo

(L-R) Cinematographer Pong Ignacio and Director JP Habac of TBA Studios, IA Administrator Atty. Guiller Asido, LGEPH Managing Director Mr. Inkwun Heo, LG Brand Ambassador Mr. James Deakin, and LGEPH Vice-President for Home Electronics Mr. Tony An

The past meets the future as LG unveiled their newest line of OLED TVs in Museo de Intramuros

LG's flagship OLED TV flanked by Museo de Intramuros' historical wooden sculptures