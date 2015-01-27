LG ANNOUNCES THE ARRIVAL OF THE WORLD'S FIRST CURVED OLED TV

LG announces the arrival of the

world’s first Curved 4K OLED TV

“King of TV” brings the future of home entertainment to the Philippines

MANILA – Consumer electronics giant LG Electronics reinvents home entertainment experience with their industry-leading Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology.

Early this year in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), LG Electronics unveiled the latest from their OLED TV line-up featuring 4K Ultra High-Dynamic Range (HDR) technology – marking yet another industry’s first. Before the year ends, LG Electronics brings this remarkable technology to the Philippines and announces its availability in the local market.

LG’s Curved 4K OLED TV’s display technology allows deeper blacks and richer colour contrast as compared to its LED and LCD cousins offering slimmer and lighter in terms of design and build. Emitting the need for backlight panels, OLED TVs are installed with self-lighting pixels which turn on and off individually. This feature allows LG OLED TVs to achieve perfect black contrast thereby revealing an infinite spectrum of colors—a feat that only LG’s OLED line can achieve.

Equipped with 4K HDR, users can enjoy four times full HD resolution revealing details of images on screen with impeccable clarity. This works together with the elegant Art Slim design of LG’s OLED line, ensuring unparalleled perfect viewing from any angle.

Blending art form with technology, the LG OLED TVs stands as slim as three credit cards thin, and with its near bezel-less display edges, enjoy a beautiful display piece for your homes that looks sleek and seamless whether it is turned on or off.

“LG Electronics has played a big part in developing OLED technology and we intend to keep the thrust of bringing superior technological innovations around the world,” says Tony An, Vice President for Home Entertainment division.”Our OLED TVs set the standard for unmatched picture quality delivering unparalleled cinematic home experience to Filipino homes everywhere.”

Earning global recognition, LG Curved 4K OLED TV was awarded “King of TV” at the 11th Annual Value Electronics TV Shootout 2015 during CE Week. It also won the Best Product 2015-2015 in the European Home Theater TV category during the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) 2015 awards.

From November 1 to 15, 2015, consumers can enjoy up to 25% discount from the standard retail price on the 55-inch iterations from LG’s revolutionary 4K OLED line up.

To learn more, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG TV Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.