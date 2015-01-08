LG expands OLED TV line-up at CES 2015

First to bring 4K OLED technology to global market

MANILA, January 8, 2015 – Following the debut of the world’s first 4K OLED TVs in 2014, global leader and technology innovator LG Electronics unveils its expanded OLED TV line-up at the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show. Taking place in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9, 2015, the annual CES brings together tech companies and consumers from all over the world to witness the reveal of the newest gadgets and devices, anchored on the most advanced technology and trends to date.

With seven different new 4K OLED TVs—flexible, curved and flat models spanning 55 (54.6 inches diagonally), 65 (64.5 inches diagonally), and 77 (76.7 inches diagonally) inches in display size—LG OLED TVs continue to be in a class of their own, offering consumers a whole new viewing experience and adhering to LG’s philosophy “Innovation for a Better Life”.

All of LG’s 2015 4K OLED TVs utilize the company’s proprietary WRGB technology. This pixel structure adds a white sub-pixel, which results in expanded, lifelike colors. These TVs incorporate features that ensure that images are rendered with perfect blacks and colors, and an infinite contrast ratio. LG’s Optimized True Color technology regulates color stability regardless of variations in brightness and delivers a superb viewing experience with more natural, comfortable colors. LG OLED TVs assure that even viewers sitting off-axis will enjoy exceptional picture quality at wide viewing angles, unlike most LCD TVs, which suffer from color washout and lower contrast. And with a maximum response time of 0.001ms, LG’s OLED TVs are more than 1,000 times faster than conventional LCD flat panel TVs.

LG’s Art Slim design philosophy takes LG’s beautiful TV design into a bold direction with a focus on creating the slimmest TV possible while keeping the overall aesthetic simple and minimal. The transparent stand makes the TV appear as though it is floating and maximizes the immersive viewing experience by reducing visual clutter around the screen. The attention to detail is meticulous—even the back cover is free of any fasteners or holes for a smooth finish. And while a curved TV may look like a work of art, LG also has a flat TV design for those looking for simplicity and unobtrusiveness.

Complementing their unparalleled picture and design, 2015 LG OLED TVs feature advanced sound with technology developed in partnership with audio expert Harman/Kardon, guaranteeing that the flawless picture quality is given justice with deep, rich sound. The 4.2-channel speaker setup is balanced and enhanced with LG’s ULTRA Surround System to deliver a powerful yet refined audio experience.

All of LG’s 2015 4K OLED TVs feature webOS 2.0, the latest version of LG’s proprietary smart TV platform. LG’s webOS 2.0 delivers a simpler, easier and more intuitive experience with an enhanced user interface and a raft of impressive features. The platform takes simplicity and convenience to a whole new level with reduced boot time and also allows users to optimize menus on the Launcher Bar making it easier than ever to add and delete favorite items.

At CES 2015, LG’s OLED TV leadership is being recognized by the Consumer Electronics Association with 2015 CES Innovation Awards for LG’s 77-inch Flexible 4K OLED TV (model 77EG9900), 65-inch Floating Art Slim CURVED 4K OLED TV (model 65EG9600), and 55-inch Floating Art Slim Flat 4K OLED TV (model 55EF9500).

Alongside the three CES Innovation Award winners revealed were the 77-inch Art Slim CURVED 4K OLED TV (model 77EG9700), 55-inch Floating Art Slim CURVED 4K OLED TV (model 55EG9600), 65-inch Art Slim Flat 4K OLED TV (model 65EF9800) and 65-inch Floating Art Slim Flat 4K OLED TV (model 65EF9500).

To learn more about LG’s “innovations for a better life”, visit www.LGnewsroom.com/ces2015, www.lg.com/ph, or www.lgblog.com.ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.