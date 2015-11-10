LG G4 UPDATE TO ANDROID 6.0 MARSHMALLOW

LG G4 among first in the world

to experience Android 6.0 Marshmallow upgrade

MANILA — Mobile tech guru LG Electronics globally announces that their 2015 flagship LG G4 will be one of the first to receive the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system update. LG Electronics confirms the OS update will begin to roll out to LG G4 owners in Poland with Philippine users to follow soon after.

So what can LG G4 users expect with the latest Android update?

For one, app permissions have been simplified allowing the user to have more control with the information that apps can access. Users can no longer agree with permissions with settings that they don’t understand. They can also change app permission settings at any time; not just during installation stage but whenever they deem fit.

Silent feature for sound and vibrate mode as well as a Do Not Disturb ode makes it return with Android M update. LG G4 users can now customize to either block all or modify which sounds, scheduled alarms, and notifications to turn on or off.

For the heavy users of LG G4, the Android M upgrade introduces the Doze Mode which shuts down background processing of certain apps when the phone is not in use, significantly prolonging battery life. One of its benefits is that it lets apps stay asleep while not in use, preventing it from real-time syncing of updates, improving the G4 device’s battery performance.

“We cannot wait to distribute the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update to our LG G4 users,” says Jay Won Vice President of LG Mobile Philippines. “Mobile devices have become a staple every day device to improve and enhance our daily activities and we believe that we are one with Google in sharing the idea of enhancing the performance of Android devices can also help our customers.”

There’s more to anticipate with Android’s Marshmallow updates apart from those mentioned above. It won’t be long before LG G4 users in the Philippines will experience these developments as LG confirms that the OS upgrade will be available soon.

