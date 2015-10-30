We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G4 PERFECT MATCH PROMO
MANILA – More treat than trick, LG Mobile Philippines will be giving a FREE LG Tone+ Bluetooth Headset valued at Php 1,990 when they purchase their own LG G4 from October 30 until November 1, 2015 only.
The LG TONE bluetooth headset can be worn around the neck with its ergonomic design. This light & powerful accessory is a perfect match to your G4, stream music or take calls when you’re on the go with the LG Tone.
For a limited time only, LG Mobile Philippines will be slashing off Php 4,000 from LG G4’s original retail price. LG G4 with genuine leather back cover will be down to Php 28,990 from its original price of Php 32, 990, while the sleek artisan-forged metal back cover will be priced at Php 27,990, originally priced at Php 27,990.
Discover more about the promo here: http://www.lg.com/ph/inside-lg/lg-g4-perfect-match-promo.
Find out where you can avail of the LG G4 Perfect Match Promo from LG dealer stores near you:
GMA
Mall of Asia
SM Appliance
Power Plant Mall Rockwell
Mobile 1
SM Megamall
LG Concept Store
Avant Greenbelt
Greenbelt
Glorietta 1
Abensons
Electroworld
Glorietta 2
Greenhills Mall (Bridgeway)
LG Concept Store
SM North Edsa
LG Concept Store
Memoexpress
SM Fairview
LG Concept Store
Guanzon Mobitek
Cubao
Memoexpress
Market Market
Abensons
Trinoma
Abensons
Festival Mall
Memoexpress
Alabang Town Center
E-Phone
LUZON
Bacoor
Fonestyle
Dasmarinas
Fonesyle
Marikina
Memoexpress
Pampanga
Memoexpress
SM Calamba
Memoexpress
Robinsons Santiago
LG Concept Store
Marquee Mall
LG Concept Store
SM Lipa
Abensons
VISAYAS
SM Bacolod
LG Concept Kiosk
SM Cebu
LG Concept Kiosk
SNE
Cellcom
Aerophone
RCG
SM Iloilo
Playtel
MINDANAO
Gaisano Mall Torill
LG Concept Store
SM Lanang
LG Concept Store
Centrio Mall Davao
LG Concept Store
Ytelcom
Technomart
KCC Mall Gensan
Meetrovi
Limketkai CDO
LG Concept Store
Solidmark
To learn more about LG’s G4 Perfect Match promo, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.
