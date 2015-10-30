Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG G4 PERFECT MATCH PROMO

CORPORATE 10/30/2015
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

LG G4 Perfect Match Promo

MANILA – More treat than trick, LG Mobile Philippines will be giving a FREE LG Tone+ Bluetooth Headset valued at Php 1,990 when they purchase their own LG G4 from October 30 until November 1, 2015 only.  

 

The LG TONE bluetooth headset  can be worn around the neck with its ergonomic design. This light & powerful accessory is a perfect match to your G4, stream music or take calls when you’re on the go with the LG Tone.

 

For a limited time only, LG Mobile Philippines will be slashing off Php 4,000 from LG G4’s original retail price. LG G4 with genuine leather back cover will be down to Php 28,990 from its original price of Php 32, 990, while the sleek artisan-forged metal back cover will be priced at Php 27,990, originally priced at Php 27,990.

Discover more about the promo here: http://www.lg.com/ph/inside-lg/lg-g4-perfect-match-promo.

Find out where you can avail of the LG G4 Perfect Match Promo from LG dealer stores near you:

 

 

GMA

 

Mall of Asia

SM Appliance

Power Plant Mall Rockwell

Mobile 1

SM Megamall

LG Concept Store

Avant Greenbelt

Greenbelt

Glorietta 1

Abensons

Electroworld

Glorietta 2

Greenhills Mall (Bridgeway)

LG Concept Store

SM North Edsa

LG Concept Store

Memoexpress

SM Fairview

LG Concept Store

Guanzon Mobitek

Cubao

Memoexpress

Market Market

Abensons

Trinoma

Abensons

Festival Mall

Memoexpress

Alabang Town Center

E-Phone

LUZON

Bacoor

Fonestyle

Dasmarinas

Fonesyle

Marikina

Memoexpress

Pampanga

Memoexpress

SM Calamba

Memoexpress

Robinsons Santiago

LG Concept Store

Marquee Mall

LG Concept Store

SM Lipa

Abensons

VISAYAS

SM Bacolod

LG Concept Kiosk

SM Cebu

LG Concept Kiosk

SNE

Cellcom

Aerophone

RCG

SM Iloilo

Playtel

MINDANAO

Gaisano Mall Torill

LG Concept Store

SM Lanang

LG Concept Store

Centrio Mall Davao

LG Concept Store

Ytelcom

Technomart

KCC Mall Gensan

Meetrovi

Limketkai CDO

LG Concept Store

Solidmark

 

 

To learn more about LG’s G4 Perfect Match promo, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.

Back To List