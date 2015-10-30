LG G4 Perfect Match Promo

MANILA – More treat than trick, LG Mobile Philippines will be giving a FREE LG Tone+ Bluetooth Headset valued at Php 1,990 when they purchase their own LG G4 from October 30 until November 1, 2015 only.

The LG TONE bluetooth headset can be worn around the neck with its ergonomic design. This light & powerful accessory is a perfect match to your G4, stream music or take calls when you’re on the go with the LG Tone.

For a limited time only, LG Mobile Philippines will be slashing off Php 4,000 from LG G4’s original retail price. LG G4 with genuine leather back cover will be down to Php 28,990 from its original price of Php 32, 990, while the sleek artisan-forged metal back cover will be priced at Php 27,990, originally priced at Php 27,990.

Discover more about the promo here: http://www.lg.com/ph/inside-lg/lg-g4-perfect-match-promo.

Find out where you can avail of the LG G4 Perfect Match Promo from LG dealer stores near you:

GMA Mall of Asia SM Appliance Power Plant Mall Rockwell Mobile 1 SM Megamall LG Concept Store Avant Greenbelt Greenbelt Glorietta 1 Abensons Electroworld Glorietta 2 Greenhills Mall (Bridgeway) LG Concept Store SM North Edsa LG Concept Store Memoexpress SM Fairview LG Concept Store Guanzon Mobitek Cubao Memoexpress Market Market Abensons Trinoma Abensons Festival Mall Memoexpress Alabang Town Center E-Phone LUZON Bacoor Fonestyle Dasmarinas Fonesyle Marikina Memoexpress Pampanga Memoexpress SM Calamba Memoexpress Robinsons Santiago LG Concept Store Marquee Mall LG Concept Store SM Lipa Abensons VISAYAS SM Bacolod LG Concept Kiosk SM Cebu LG Concept Kiosk SNE Cellcom Aerophone RCG SM Iloilo Playtel MINDANAO Gaisano Mall Torill LG Concept Store SM Lanang LG Concept Store Centrio Mall Davao LG Concept Store Ytelcom Technomart KCC Mall Gensan Meetrovi Limketkai CDO LG Concept Store Solidmark

