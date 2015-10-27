MAN AND MACHINE: LG ELECTRONICS LEADS IN BRINGING THE FUTURE TO FILIPINO HOMES TODAY

MANILA — Whether in films or books, science fiction has sensationalized technology as something far-fetched for reality to attain and more often than not, limited only to the figment of the author’s imagination. Authors have imagined a dystopian/utopian world telling stories that revolve on the impression that machines will soon take over the human race.

TV shows and films like The Jetsons, Star Trek, and Back to the Future featured storylines and gadgets and gizmos that we thought were not possible then.

However, technology innovation giant LG Electronics has continued to push the boundaries of today’s tech-driven age and fuses fiction with reality through their latest innovations. Being that intelligence is the richest resource that the human have possession of, LG Electronics cultivates this resource to develop products to provide machines that let them multi-task and accomplish more in their lives.

Game-changing home entertainment innovations

Home entertainment systems continue to hinge on the idea that ‘larger is better.’ Players in the industry ride on this trend as this was what most people thought could not be possible. We have witnessed the evolution of TVs from the bulky and heavy bodies of CRT TVs and watched them grow thinner, larger, and lighter.

LG is no stranger to unveiling larger and thinner TV displays. From producing the world’s first and world’s largest 105-inch curved Super Ultra High-Definition (UHD) TV, LG has also been the only industry player to successfully develop the energy efficient Organic Light Emitting Diode TVs, or simply OLED TVs.

OLED possesses remarkable self-lighting pixel technology that goes beyond the capabilities of LED or LCD TVs, achieving perfect black for infinite contrasts revealing outstanding color accuracy and vibrancy. This year, LG raises the benchmark by unveiling the industry’s first 4K OLED TV

OLED technology also pushes the boundaries in design and aesthetics, making for slimmer and bendable OLED TV models. Without the use of backlighting, OLED TVs use fewer materials and can be manufactured as delicately as 4.88 mm thin. It’s because of this that as TV screens go larger, it also takes up the less space.

LG’s latest smart TVs are installed with its exclusive and award-winning webOS 2.0 user interface. This platform revolutionizes TV viewing because its accessibility takes away the complexities of advanced technology, providing seamless home entertainment experience.

Unparalleled visionary advanced technology

From TVs, home appliances, to mobile phones, LG Electronics continuously work on product modernizations that effectively translate their battle cry of “Life’s Good.” They have always designed technological consumer electronics that bring Filipino homes into the future and at the same time, ultimately answers everyday Filipino needs without compromising comfort.

Answering the important need of Filipinos to fight the battle against dengue, a tropical disease that continues to be a pressing problem in the Philippines, LG officially launched this year the Mosquito Away Residential Air Conditioner (RAC) with technology that could repel mosquitoes, especially dengue-causing ones, in homes, establishments, or schools. Making use of a speaker that generates inaudible ultrasonic wave frequency of 30kH that affects mosquitoes but completely harmless to humans with ultrasonic wave technology, LG’s Mosquito Away RAC poses as the most convenient and possibly the easiest way to fight dengue.

Multi-tasking made easy

For some people, there seems to be not enough time to do everything within the day. Nowadays, machines are envisioned as a dependable partner to man, making sure that every day menial tasks be far from tedious. Filipino homes realize the struggle of doing the laundry during the rainy season. Dirty clothes continuously pile up and leaves less time for the things that matter most at home—quality time for the family.

Again, LG provides a solution for this through their revolutionary Front and Top Load washing machine equipped with TurboWash and TurboShot technologies that ultimately reduces washing time on each large load of laundry without compromising cleaning performance. The ground-breaking function of LG’s 3-Way TurboWash saves homemakers as much as 15 minutes of finishing one kilogram laundry load.

LG also brings next generation of washing today with their 6 Motion Direct Drive (6DD) function that lets users wash clothes with more care and movement—the closest they can get to hand washing. The 6DD ultimately saves more time and is powerful and thorough against stains yet gentle on the material or fabric being washed, making it even better than hand washing.

“We’re committed to providing consumer electronics that work best for the Filipino environment and lifestyle. In LG, we envision future-proof consumer products that are ultimately beneficial for our consumers,” says LG Electronics Philippines Managing Director Sung Woo Nam.

“Providing only the best for our consumers, we try to keep one step ahead with the needs of the Filipino market and make sure that we provide strong and consistent performance when and where it is needed the most We are better prepared for the future by learning from the past and taking to heart our beloved consumers,” added Nam.