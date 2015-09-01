ENJOY ELECTRICITY SAVING WHEN YOU SWITCH TO LG'S INVERTER V TECHNOLOGY AIR CONDITIONERS!

MANILA, September 1, 2015 – Enjoy a cooler and more comfortable workplace—without racking up electricity bills—with global leader and technology innovator LG Electronics’ energy-efficient Inverter V air conditioners.

Together with Meralco Biz Partners, the group that serves the electricity needs of the power utility’s business customers who contract power from 5kW – 499kW, LG promotes energy- and cost-efficiency featuring LG’s Inverter air conditioners for use at business establishments. This promo is launched under Meralco’s Power Ideas program, designed to help businesses with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency to fuel and improve profits.

Switching to LG’s Inverter V technology air conditioners not only lets you save on your electric consumption down to as much as P 7.41 per hour, it also comes with FREE services such as unit installation subsidy worth Php 3,500, and cleaning worth Php 1,500.

These services are redeemable at any LG Authorized Service Center and is valid for one year, exclusive for Meralco Biz customers who purchase air conditioning units from September 1 to October 30, 2015.

Steve Kim, vice president of LG Philippines’s Air Conditioning & Energy Solutions Group, said: “LG aspires for innovations that make life simply good, something that we also want to translate through the services we provide for our beloved customers. We are more than to happy to provide Meralco Biz customers a chance to have 69 percent savings on their electricity consumption through acquiring our deluxe Inverter V air conditioners at more affordable prices.”

The LG Inverter V ACs are designed to deliver quick and powerful cooling, while the Inverter technology is generally proven to reduce power consumption and costs. Meralco Power Lab shows that using an LG 2.5-horsepower air conditioner costs only P4.20/hour compared to non-inverter models at P11.61/hour. This is the average cost based on 8 hours continuous usage.

Stylish enough to double up as an office decor, the LG Inverter V air conditioners also have various filtration systems that protect users from harmful viruses, bacteria, and allergens that subsequently eliminate bad odors, while the Plasmaster technology keeps skin healthy and moisturized.

LG Inverter Split-Type AC models applicable to this promo are HS-24IPI, HS-18IPI, HS-12IPB, HS-09IPB, HS-09IPM, HS-12IPM, HS-18IPM and HS-24IPM. This promo is available in select dealer stores; for inquiries, interested parties may call (02) 902-55-44 for Metro Manila or contact 0920-900-2525 (SMS only).

To learn more about LG’s Inverter V air conditioners, visit www.lg.com/ph or, like LG’s official Facebook page “LG Philippines”, or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter or Instagram. And to learn more POWER IDEAS which show businesses how to earn more, save on operating expenses and create better value for customers, visit www.meralco.com.ph/biz or call (02) 16210.