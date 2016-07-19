LG'S REVOLUTIONARY OLED TV RAKES IN GLOBAL RECOGNITION

LG Electronics, a global tech innovator, has carved a whole new category of television with the OLED TV. Borne of a unique technology inspired by fireflies in a pitch-dark night, OLED—organic light-emitting diode—employs self-lighting pixels that can create perfect blacks, perfect colors, and perfect contrast without the need for bulky backlighting.

LG OLED TV is not a new line of TV—it’s a category all on its own. The unique technology that powers OLED is rendering other TVs as things of the past, thanks to the ultra-vibrant, true-to-life display never before seen on a home entertainment centerpiece.

Compared to other LED- and LCD-based TV sets in the market, the superior picture quality of the LG OLED easily outshines its competitors—a fact recognized by the tech media and experts in the world’s largest consumer electronics events.

“Having our efforts and products recognized inspire us to continue working on innovations that will challenge and change the world’s tech landscape,” said Tony An, LG Philippines VP for Home Entertainment.

Among the tech events where LG OLED TV won industry awards were the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2016 and CE Week 2016.

CES is inarguably the world’s largest consumer tech event, and this year’s edition was held in Las Vegas last January 6 to 9. Thousands of exhibitors flocked to the venue from all over the world, all eager to show off their latest product lines. LG led the pack in the TV category with the OLED TV, which won over 15 awards, including the highly coveted Official Best of CES Awards (presented by Engadget) – Best TV Product title for the LG SIGNATURE G6 OLED 4K TV. Tech publications such as WIRED, PC Mag, Ubergizmo, Reviewed.com, and HD Guru all named the OLED TV as the best TV of the entire event.*

At the CE Week 2016, a mid-year tech industry gathering held in New York City last June 21 to 23, the LG OLED TV was pitted against other 4K TVs in the market and attendees were asked to pick the one with the best picture quality. OLED was named as the undisputed 2016 King of TV** in the 13th Annual Value Electronics TV Shootout, a highly-anticipated CE Week side event.

The LG OLED TV also received the Red Dot Design Award 2016 and the iF Design Award 2016†.

“OLED is definitely shaping the future of TV technology,” added An. “Its capability to create perfect blacks that reveal the colors of perfect nature is changing how we see the world.”

The 2016 LG OLED TVs are already available in the Philippines, currently retailing for P349,990 (65-inch E6); P299,990 (65-inch C6); P249,990 (65-inch B6) and P149,990 (55-inch B6). Those who purchase any of these stunning variants from July 15 to 31, 2016 will be entitled to a 30% discount (cash and credit card straight charge payment).

For more details, visit lg.com/ph, lg.com/ph/oledtv/main.html or youtube.com/watch?v=uboKAH6S1Hk; like the LG TV Philippines Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.