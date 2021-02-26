The Party Goes on With LG XBoom Go

LG Philippines picks up where they left off with another online event. The South Korean technology brand’s widely anticipated virtual events have amassed a loyal following over the past few months. For the newest iteration, LG focuses on the yearning consumers have for parties, concerts, and events. There’s nothing quite like dancing with the beat or singing along with your favorite artists.





Since large gatherings as still not advisable, the parties have since gone online. Families and friends are able to catch up with one another, dance socially-distantly, or king karaoke remotely. Live concerts streamed online have blossomed into a massive audience. BTS Army, anyone? The common theme here is that sound plays an important role in giving the experience realism. After all, your favorite artist wouldn’t have cracking voices on stage, wouldn’t they? That’s why LG encourages people to #StaySmartStayHome and elevate your home audio experience. With the portable LG XBoom Go line speakers, being socially responsible and getting creative with celebrations at home and online is definitely possible.





LG XBoom Go speakers fit well in anyone’s lifestyle. Whether you’re active, a gamer, a movie buff, or anything else under the sun, the XBoom Go is the perfect portable Bluetooth speakers for anyone. What sets the XBoom Go PL series from other Bluetooth speakers is LG’s collaboration with Meridian, one of the pioneers of high definition audio. Meridian technology lets you experience the sound of excellence. Hear deep bass and rich tones every time you play music. The XBoom Go speakers are available in 3 sizes. The whole line has a sleek, rounded design with a rubberized finish. It is easy to hold and fits comfortably in your hand, while ring-shaped woofer lights add a colorful mood to your space.





Each model has Sound Boost, which amplifies sound power and widens the sound field. Just press the button to lift the party atmosphere. They are weather and splash-proof, giving you the flexibility of bringing it to pool parties or even the bathtub while you sing. You can keep the party going without fussing about battery life or power cords. The PL7 can play up to 24 hours straight, the PL5 can go up to 18 hours, while the PL2 is good for 10 hours of music. You can also connect multiple XBoom Go speakers via Bluetooth with its party link feature to create a more immersive audio experience. It wirelessly link up to one hundred LG XBoom Go speakers to multiply the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing — better parties and more fun.





The PL series is not just for parties. You can enjoy music and more with voice command. Press the play button for two seconds, then speak to activate Google Assistant on your Android phone or Siri on iOS. You can play music, podcasts, and more with a simple voice command.





To coincide with the event, LG is offering sweet discounts on the XBoom Go line. The PL7 will be discounted 10% from P7,990 to P7,191, the PL5 will be slashed 10% from P5,990 to P5,391, and the PL2 will get a 17% discount bringing down the price from P2,990 to P2,490. Enjoy these promos from February 26 to March 15.









Catch LG’s virtual event to be streamed live on LazLive , LG’s official flagship store on Lazada, as well as Facebook Live on February 26, Friday at 11:30 AM.

