LG's UVnano Technology Redefines Cleanliness

Nowadays the importance of cleanliness cannot be overstated. Frequent hand-washing greatly eliminates the possibility of spreading infectious pathogens. Cleaning gadgets and other items we frequently touch, immediately washing clothes worn outside, and introducing air-purifying indoor plants inside the house are also some of the simple ways that you can keep you and your family safe while at home.





Worldwide technology leader LG Electronics, always at the cusp of innovation, wants to take the idea of cleanliness a step further. The South Korean brand introduces new technology to fight with you in keeping harmful bacteria and viruses at bay. LG’s UVnano is a breakthrough that represents the future of personal care. This innovative sanitization technology works to eliminate 99.99% of harmful germs in just a few minutes using ultraviolet light.





Studies show that earphones for example, have 2,700x more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board. It’s very hard to clean properly given that it’s delicate and has a lot of nooks and crannies. LG FN7 Tone Free wireless earbuds solves this and gives you peace of mind thanks to its UVnano charging case. Utilizing built-in ultraviolet light, LG’s slim charging case keeps listeners’ ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9% of bacteria from the non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone ear gel and inner mesh. The compact charging case provides up to an hour of listening time after only a five-minute charge.





The LG Puricare Mask, which went through the social media rounds last year, also utilizes UVnano technology in its accompanying charging case. This case is designed to clean and protect the wearable air purifier while charging. It uses UV light to eliminate 99.99% of germs in just 30 minutes and remove bacteria from filters up to 99% using dry mode (4 hrs.). It is a smart, hygienic way to store your wearable air purifier.





For clean air on a larger scale, LG offers UVnano technology in its new air-conditioners as well. After all, with all your precautions, if the air from your air-conditioner is dirty, then the point is moot. LG’s DUALCOOL technology uses a multi-step filtration process with UVnano to reduce allergens and harmful bacteria, ensuring the air you breathe is completely clean. Both innovations work together, keeping your fan 99.99% bacteria free with ultraviolet light.





While not available locally, the newest model from LG’s popular InstaView line of refrigerators also utilize UVnano technology in promoting cleanliness and healthy living at home. Consuming more water is proven to build up one’s immune system, as water helps carry oxygen to body cells while removing toxins that could build up and cause health problems in the long run. Cleaning with ultraviolet light is also a feature in LG’s latest InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators coming to market in 2021. Powerful UV-C light eliminates germs from the refrigerator’s water dispenser to give users added reason to drink more water and build up a stronger immune system to fight off infections. For additional assurance, users can also activate the UVnano feature with the press of a button. We’ll put this on our wish list, for now.





As the old adage goes, an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure. LG’s UVnano lets you keep allergies, bacteria, and other pathogens at bay thanks to its revolutionary technology. From wearables to home appliances, LG is always a step ahead in promoting healthier living.





Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products, that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.





LG FN7 Tone Free wireless earbuds with its UVnano charging case







LG Puricare Mask with UVnano technology in its accompanying charging case







LG DUALCOOL air conditioner that uses a multi-step filtration process with UVnano







LG InstaView Door-in-Door with UVnano technology



