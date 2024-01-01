Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A stunning view from space of an eclipse of the earth and the sun is shown through a LG OLED TV frame

Why SELF-LIT PiXELS?

Longing for the beauty of a star-filled night sky?

If you watch on a typical LED TV, the black isn't dark enough and the stars aren't clear enough. This is because LED TVs can only turn off certain lighting zones, resulting in a 'halo' effect.

By contrast, LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that can illuminate one by one.
This creates a completely black sky, and sharper, clearer stars. This is what self-lit pixels can present. When you see it firsthand, you'll realise there are LG OLED TVs, and there is everything else.

Side by side simulation of LED/LCD and LG OLED showing a star-filled night sky to compare perfect black reproducibility

*Screen images simulated.

The secret behind picture quality is display technology.
Backlit LCD/LED TVs pass light through a filter to show colors on the actual display — that interference causes distortion.

LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that illuminate one by one
to ensure richness of color and contrast without interference.

Top and bottom comparison of backlit LED/LCD TV versus self-lit OLED TV that shows how the each display layers composed

What's possible with SELF-LIT PiXELS?

Father and son watching a dinosaur documentary on a large screen TV

More expressive cinema

LG OLED TVs have individual self-lit pixels that create infinite contrast and the Perfect Black. You can see the richness in colors, and all the small details and textures revealed in every scene.

Man in a dark room, sitting on a racing game seat, in front of a large TV playing a racing game

More responsive gaming

Self-lit pixels ensure better image quality for HDR gaming, and its fast response time lets you take full advantage of G-SYNC compatibility.

People are watching a football game with the backdrop of a view of the entire stadium on a large TV

More realistic sport

LG OLED TVs show every small movement and facial expression without any color shift, blur, or flicker. In addition to their stunning picture quality, self-lit pixels offer an equally great view from wide viewing angles.

Woman enjoying an abstract artwork on a Gallery Design TV

More artistic lifestyle

LG OLED TVs with self-lit pixels can become thinner and lighter. Without the need for backlight, LG OLED keeps proving that the impossible is possible. See the paper-thin, futuristic design that goes beyond all expectations.

Experience TV like never before

Display technology matters1

Display technology matters

A portrait of the Youtuber, Extrashot

TV Professional YouTuber

Extrashot

"From this comparison (blind test of 4K OLED vs 8K LED),
when it comes to displays, the resolution doesn't mean quality."

A portrait of the Tech influencer, Adam Savage

Tech YouTuber / 4.83M fans

Adam Savage's Tested

"HDR is bigger than resolution. LCD-LED TVs contrast and black level isn't quite up there with LG OLED."

Side by side TV display comparison of the 4K OLED versus 4K LCD

Tech YouTuber / 5.28M fans

 

JerryRigEverything

"Those millions of self-lit pixels on the OLED panel are what gives you more control over the image."

SELF-LIT PiXELS take 8K to new levels

REAL 8K adds such believable texture to every scene that it feels like the actors are performing right in front of you. This is achieved by more than 100 million self-lit subpixels* that bring every single detail to life on a huge 88-inch screen — even at wide angles.

SELF-LIT PiXELS take 8K to new levels1

*Calculation based on multiplying 8K resolution (7680x4320) and four sub-pixels.

TV-OLED-Brandsite-Technology-14-Logo-Desktop

Honored with major awards

The mark of IBS initiating the world's No.1 OLED TV Brand with 7 stars

LG continues to establish a strong foothold in the OLED TV Market with impressive, industry-topping sales in 2019.

*“Source - Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2019. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk.”

"8 consecutive years of CES Innovation Awards"

CES 2020 Best of Innovation Award Winner

in Video Displays Category, 65RX

CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

in Digital Imaging or Photography, 88ZX

CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

in Video Displays Category, 88ZX

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

iF Design Award

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R UX Design / User Interfaces(UI)

iF Design Award

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K 77ZX

iF Design Award

LG OLED TV 65WX

iF Design Award

LG OLED TV 65GX

Red Dot Design Award

LG OLED TV 65GX

Red Dot Design Award

LG OLED TV 65WX

“The most elegant wall-mountable designs we've ever seen.”

LG Gallery (GX) OLED TV, tom’s guide, January 2020

“The GX model is an impressive all-in-one set.”

LG Gallery Series (GX) OLED, TechRadar, January 2020

“This is great news for folks who love the minimalist look.”

LG Gallery Series (GX) OLED, TechRadar, January 2020

“The GX has certainly set a mighty benchmark.”

LG OLED TV 65GX, What Hi-Fi?, April 2020

“…. the CX is typically sharp, colourful and punchy.”

LG OLED TV 48CX, What Hi-Fi?, January 2020

“LG CX handled it with smooth motion, delivering plenty of on-screen detail.”

LG OLED48CX 4K OLED TV, What Hi-Fi?, January 2020

"the best gaming display on the market."

"It could be the dream screen for gamers."

Discover how SELF-LIT PiXELS redefine it all

CINEMA

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby AtmosFILMMAKER MODETM / eARC / Eye ComfortBluetooth Surround Ready / Apple TV/

GAMING

G-SYNC Compatible / HGiG1ms Response TimeLow Input Lag / VRR / ALLMGame Mode / Eye Comfort

SPORT

Big Screen / Wide Viewing Angle
Sports Mode / Sports Alert / Bluetooth
Surround Ready / Face Ennhancing
Text Sharpness / Clear Voice

LIFESTYLE

LG AI ThinQ / Google AssistantApple Airplay / Apple HomekitAmazon Alexa / AI BrightnessGallery Mode

Discover the 2020 LG OLED TV line-up

GX

GX

77” / 65” / 55”

CX

CX

77” / 65” / 55” / 48”
LG oled lineup