We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Longing for the beauty of a star-filled night sky?
If you watch on a typical LED TV, the black isn't dark enough and the stars aren't clear enough. This is because LED TVs can only turn off certain lighting zones, resulting in a 'halo' effect.
By contrast, LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that can illuminate one by one.
This creates a completely black sky, and sharper, clearer stars. This is what self-lit pixels can present. When you see it firsthand, you'll realise there are LG OLED TVs, and there is everything else.
Side by side simulation of LED/LCD and LG OLED showing a star-filled night sky to compare perfect black reproducibility
*Screen images simulated.
The secret behind picture quality is display technology.
Backlit LCD/LED TVs pass light through a filter to show colors on the actual display — that interference causes distortion.
LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that illuminate one by one
to ensure richness of color and contrast without interference.
What's possible with SELF-LIT PiXELS?
Experience TV like never before
SELF-LIT PiXELS take 8K to new levels
REAL 8K adds such believable texture to every scene that it feels like the actors are performing right in front of you. This is achieved by more than 100 million self-lit subpixels* that bring every single detail to life on a huge 88-inch screen — even at wide angles.
SELF-LIT PiXELS take 8K to new levels1
*Calculation based on multiplying 8K resolution (7680x4320) and four sub-pixels.
Honored with major awards
*“Source - Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2019. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk.”
"8 consecutive years of CES Innovation Awards"
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Discover how SELF-LIT PiXELS redefine it all
CINEMA
Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby AtmosFILMMAKER MODETM / eARC / Eye ComfortBluetooth Surround Ready / Apple TV/
SPORT
Big Screen / Wide Viewing Angle
Sports Mode / Sports Alert / Bluetooth
Surround Ready / Face Ennhancing
Text Sharpness / Clear Voice