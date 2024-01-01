55 inch LG OLED | Objet Collection Posé

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Posé seen from the front.
IF Design logo.

IF Design

LG OLED Posé

Overview images illustrative only, and actual product requires a power cable. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Experience a new
side of life

All-Around Design

From any angle,
in any space

With a design that looks stunning from every angle, you can enjoy Posé front to back, left to right as it seamlessly blends into your decor.1

lLG LX1QPSA Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.

*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.

LG OLED ART

A digital canvas for artists

LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.

The top image shows Posé in a black space-themed room with an abstract intergalactic artwork on display. The room also has a picture of a moon and an astronaut. The bottom right image shows Posé in an opulent emerald green room. The TV shows light casting over a table through windowpanes on the screen. The room also features black and gold ornate tiles and black floral patterned textile stools. The bottom left image shows Posé in a cream room with hints of colors. The room has terracotta and charcoal-colored chunky woven sofa chairs, white ball-shaped light fixtures, and bathing robes hanging on the wall. The TV shows an image of the same charcoal sofa chair on a platform in a terracotta-colored room.

LG OLED Posé x Moooi: A Life Extraordinary

An image of Easel in a white room shows a digital artwork of a black sculpture on screen. A silver physical sculpture on the right-hand side of the TV shows a reflection of the room.

At Frieze LA 2023 with sculptor Barry X Ball

Close-ups of Posé from the back at an angle, and from the side. Partial view of Magic Remote in Beige.
Rounded Edge

The beauty’s in the edges

Round around the edges, Posé’s soft, smooth lines create a quiet, neutral look extending to the remote for a delicate design suitable for any interior.

*Magic Remote included in box.

Close-up of Posé from the front focusing on the fabric, with wood flooring in the background. Close-up of fabric on Media Shelf and LG Objet logo, with an armchair in the background.
Calming Beige Textile

A soft touch for a serene view

Framing Posé in a muted, calming beige, the cozy fabric finish is soft to the look and to the touch, harmonizing and adding a stylish charm perfect for your space.
Versatile Back

Another way to reflect your style

Posé goes beyond a TV to become a part of your style and your space. The beautiful back view looks stunning from different angles, and you can personalize the media shelf to show off your favorite books, magazines, and postcards.2, 3, 4

Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.

Close-up of Posé’s Cable
Cable & Accessory Organizer

Keeps your space
neat and tidy

When you look behind your TV, what you won’t see is a mess of accessories and cables. The Cable & Accessory Organizer keeps everything tidy, concealed behind the Clean Cover for an uninterrupted view.5, 6 And with two detachable cable holders, you can hide the wires along Posé’s legs, finishing off your neat interior.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.

Art Gallery

Your space, your taste

Create an interior that’s uniquely you. When you’re not watching Posé it transforms into a frame, allowing you to decorate with a wide range of artful pieces to choose from. Simply select one to complete your space.
Posé seen along a living room with bold blue artwork with orange circles on-screen, the circles bouncing as the artwork changes from blue to mustard yellow. Below are different artworks to choose from, including: couple sitting outside, white carnations, child and dog on a rocky beach, bold blue abstract piece, car with its lights on under a tree, black abstract piece, white daffodils and their shadow, cool blue abstract piece, person rowing a boat at sea, mustard yellow abstract piece, house on the coast, and leaf sprouts on tree branches.

*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.

Self-lit OLED

Lights up the room

Powered by Posé’s brighter and clearer self-lit OLED technology, Brightness Booster delivers up to 20%⁷, ⁸ more luminance, so you can immerse yourself in vivid colors and finer details.
FIND OUT MORE

Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.

*Screen images simulated.

⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

The brains behind your TV

Using a deep-learning algorithm, this tiny yet mighty processor reduces noise, restores content, and optimizes picture and sound for a cinematic TV experience.
FIND OUT MORE

LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.

1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8.Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Posé.

What’s in the Box

(“What’s in the Box” content, displaying the product and its accompanying accessories.)

Stand Kit: 1. Stand  2. Stand Screw 3. Stand Screw Cover  4. Cable Holder (Rear Jersey Assy)  5. Cable Holder (Stand)  6. Installation Manual 7. Companion Basket  8. Rear Jersey Assy
Accessory Kit: A. Power Strip Bracket B. Ferrite Core  C. IR Repeater  D. Remote Controller  E. Battery  F. IR Blaster G. User Guide  H. Tape for Power Strip  I. Cable Holder

*The images of the product and accompanying accessories are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual items or vary by region.

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT FEATURES

  • webOS 22

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Quick Setting

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Picture Option

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Aspect ratio

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color

    Yes

  • AI Game Sound

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Next Picks

    Yes

  • Reduce Blue Light

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes

  • OLED Care

    Yes

  • Bluetooth/WIFI

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • HDMI 4K@120Hz

    Yes

  • LG Apps Store

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Ready

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • HDMI Deep Color

    Yes

  • ISDBT- DTV

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • eARC

    Yes

  • Alexa voice assistant

    Yes

  • Product color design

    Calming Beige

  • Magic Remote image color

    Calming Beige

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Screen size

    55in

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • Cable Anrtenna port

    Yes

  • RF antena

    Yes

  • LAN port

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 in

    Yes

  • HDMI 2.1

    Yes

  • Optical Digital Audio out

    Yes

  • Power Requirement

    AC 100-240V 50/60Hz

  • With stand WxHxD

    1225x1257x495 22.9Kg

  • No stand WxHxD

    1225x761x61mm 21.0Kg

