55 inch LG OLED | Objet Collection Posé

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Overview images illustrative only, and actual product requires a power cable. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Experience a new
side of life
From any angle,
in any space
lLG LX1QPSA Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.
*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.
A digital canvas for artists
*Magic Remote included in box.
Another way to reflect your style
Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.
Your space, your taste
*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.
Lights up the room
Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.
*Screen images simulated.
The brains behind your TV
LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.
1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8.Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Posé.
What’s in the Box
(“What’s in the Box” content, displaying the product and its accompanying accessories.)
Stand Kit: 1. Stand 2. Stand Screw 3. Stand Screw Cover 4. Cable Holder (Rear Jersey Assy) 5. Cable Holder (Stand) 6. Installation Manual 7. Companion Basket 8. Rear Jersey Assy
Accessory Kit: A. Power Strip Bracket B. Ferrite Core C. IR Repeater D. Remote Controller E. Battery F. IR Blaster G. User Guide H. Tape for Power Strip I. Cable Holder
*The images of the product and accompanying accessories are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual items or vary by region.
All Spec
PRODUCT FEATURES
-
webOS 22
Yes
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Quick Setting
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Picture Option
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Yes
-
Aspect ratio
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
-
AI Game Sound
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Next Picks
Yes
-
Reduce Blue Light
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes
-
OLED Care
Yes
-
Bluetooth/WIFI
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
-
HDMI 4K@120Hz
Yes
-
LG Apps Store
Yes
-
Magic Remote Ready
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
HDMI Deep Color
Yes
-
ISDBT- DTV
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
eARC
Yes
-
Alexa voice assistant
Yes
-
Product color design
Calming Beige
-
Magic Remote image color
Calming Beige
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen size
55in
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Cable Anrtenna port
Yes
-
RF antena
Yes
-
LAN port
Yes
-
USB 2.0 in
Yes
-
HDMI 2.1
Yes
-
Optical Digital Audio out
Yes
-
Power Requirement
AC 100-240V 50/60Hz
-
With stand WxHxD
1225x1257x495 22.9Kg
-
No stand WxHxD
1225x761x61mm 21.0Kg
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.