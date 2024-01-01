LG G6 - Mystic White

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dual 13MP Rear Cameras
Capture the Big Picture
Dual 13MP Rear Cameras
The wide-angle camera of LG G6 has a 125° lens which covers wider angle than that of other brand's (78°).
Square Camera Mode
Grid Shot - Create 2X2 grids of photos and videos
Guide Shot - Recreate photos with a guide image
Match Shot - Combine two photos for creative imagery
Transform Your Mobile Viewing Experience
*Video contents must be created in Dolby Vision™ or HDR10 to take advantage of HDR playback.
Dolby Vision™
• Unparalleled color accuracy and consistency
• Better scene-by-scene optimization
Vivid Mode : Boosts brightness and colors for a bolder picture
Cinematic Mode : Stays closest to cinema, best in dark environments
Standard Mode : Balances power saving and video quality
Hi-Fi Recording (Video/ Audio)
All Spec
SPECIFICATIONS
Phone type
Touch with rear fingerprint sensor
Design
Metal Frame & Gorilla Glass
Display
FullVision 5.7” Quad HD+ (1440x2880), 18:9 ratio, screen to body ratio: 80.7%, HDR10 & Dolby Vision™
Chipset
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 (2.35Ghz Quad Core)
Size
148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm
Weight (g)
163
CAMERA
Front
Front 5MP camera, wide-angle 100°, f/2.2
Rear
Dual 13MP (dual matrix 1/3.06”): * Standard 71°, f/1.8 * Wide-angle 125°, f/2.4
Key features
Square photo, manual mode (photo & video)
SOFTWARE
Software
Android 7.0 Nougat
ADVANCED FEATURES
Advanced Features
Water & dustproof (IP68), rear fingerprint sensor
MEMORY
Memory
4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, micro SD slot (up to 2TB)
BATTERY
Battery
3,300mAh (embedded), Qualcomm® Quick Charge 3.0
