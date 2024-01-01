Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G6 - Mystic White

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG G6 - Mystic White

LGH870DS

LG G6 - Mystic White

(3)
FullVision

FullVision

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™

Seamless Design with Refined Build

Next Generation of Design

Seamless Design with Refined Build

FullVision display with narrow bezel in premium metal and glass body elevates LG G6 into the next generation of smartphone design.

More to See, Less to Hold

5.7" QHD FullVision Display

More to See, Less to Hold

The surprisingly large FullVision display into a sleek device provides more room for text, browsing, and wider view when playing games. The 18:9 aspect ratio and QHD Plus resolution also allow superior picture quality for a more engaging viewing experience.

Get More In, Leave Nothing Out

Wide Angle Front Camera

Get More In, Leave Nothing Out

Get the bigger picture with front camera no matter what the subject is!

Dual 13MP Rear Cameras

Capture the Big Picture

Capture all of life's breathtaking views with the dual 13MP rear-facing cameras in the LG G6.

Dual 13MP Rear Cameras

The wide-angle camera of LG G6 has a 125° lens which covers wider angle than that of other brand's (78°).

The wide-angle camera of LG G6 has a 125° lens which covers wider angle than that of other brand's (78°).

Square Camera Mode

Square Up and Share

Have more fun with photos and videos using one of the four different square camera modes.

Square Up and Share

Snap Shot - Review the last shot, preview the next
Grid Shot - Create 2X2 grids of photos and videos
Guide Shot - Recreate photos with a guide image
Match Shot - Combine two photos for creative imagery

Alt text

Dolby Vision™ & HDR10 Supported

Transform Your Mobile Viewing Experience

The LG G6 with Dolby Vision™, HDR10 and a QuadHD+ FullVision display provides an immersive cinematic experience with enhanced contrast and color.
*Video contents must be created in Dolby Vision™ or HDR10 to take advantage of HDR playback.

Dolby Vision™

Superior Picture Quality

• Superior signal: 12-bit color and 10,000-nit peak brightness
• Unparalleled color accuracy and consistency
• Better scene-by-scene optimization

Superior Picture Quality

Dolby Vision Mode

Bright Mode : Offers the best video quality in brighter environments
Vivid Mode : Boosts brightness and colors for a bolder picture
Cinematic Mode : Stays closest to cinema, best in dark environments
Standard Mode : Balances power saving and video quality

Dolby Vision Mode

Water and Dust Resistant

Water / Dust Resistant

Water and Dust Resistant

Take the LG G6 just about anywhere without worry thanks to its outstanding IP68 water and dust resistance.

Hi-Fi Recording (Video/ Audio)

Next Level Audio Recording

Capture fuller, richer, higher-quality sound with the two high AOP mics and high-fidelity recording capability of the LG G6.

Next Level Audio Recording

Capture higher quality sound with a wider dynamic frequency range using 2 high AOP mics and incredible Hi-Fi recording.

Alt text

No More Worries and Enjoy Your Game

Game Battery Saver & Vulkan™

No More Worries and Enjoy Your Game

The LG G6 invites you to the next level of gaming experience, fully supported by Vulkan™ and allows you not to worry about battery left thanks to the Game Battery Saver. You can also adjust each indicator such as resolution, frame and battery on individual needs.

Meet Your Google Assistant

The Google Assistant

Meet Your Google Assistant

Need an answer to a question? Want to queue up a song or video? Want to
get something done or find directions? The Google Assistant works
effortlessly with the LG G6 and is ready to help in those times when you
need a hand but can't spare one.

Let Every Detail Move You

Quad DAC

Let Every Detail Move You

Get an incredible listening experience with Hi-Fi Quad DAC playback, allowing you to hear crisp, clear sound that is closer to the source.
All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

  • Phone type

    Touch with rear fingerprint sensor

  • Design

    Metal Frame & Gorilla Glass

  • Display

    FullVision 5.7” Quad HD+ (1440x2880), 18:9 ratio, screen to body ratio: 80.7%, HDR10 & Dolby Vision™

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 (2.35Ghz Quad Core)

  • Size

    148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm

  • Weight (g)

    163

CAMERA

  • Front

    Front 5MP camera, wide-angle 100°, f/2.2

  • Rear

    Dual 13MP (dual matrix 1/3.06”): * Standard 71°, f/1.8 * Wide-angle 125°, f/2.4

  • Key features

    Square photo, manual mode (photo & video)

SOFTWARE

  • Software

    Android 7.0 Nougat

ADVANCED FEATURES

  • Advanced Features

    Water & dustproof (IP68), rear fingerprint sensor

MEMORY

  • Memory

    4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, micro SD slot (up to 2TB)

BATTERY

  • Battery

    3,300mAh (embedded), Qualcomm® Quick Charge 3.0

