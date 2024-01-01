Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG MyView Smart Monitor logo.

One screen. Endless possibilities.

In your own space,with your own screen

Make your everyday experiences extraordinary with MyView Smart Monitor. Jump from work to play with intuitive navigation that just makes sense. Connect effortlessly with the content that matters to you, on a personalized screen that completes your space. All without leaving the comfort of your room.

 

Explore LG MyView Smart Monitor

The LG MyView Smart Monitor, featuring the webOS Home UI screen, is placed in a compact personal space.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*All awards mentioned apply only to the 32SR85U.

Discover LG MyView Smart Monitor

Content you love as great as can be. LG webOS brings an experience of another dimension. Your favorite shows are ready for you in vivid high definition. Relax into rich sound quality with playlists tailored to you. Dive into immersive gaming without hauling out consoles. Get news updates you care about, ace your work deadlines, control your smart home devices. Complete your space with a smart monitor equipped with multiple ports and fluid connectivity.

All monitor basics are covered

So much content to love

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.
*MyView Smart Monitor recommends popular songs based on your preference.
*You can control smart home devices with ThinQ Home Dashboard. For further information, refer to the below feature.
*You can connect MyView Smart Monitor to your PC as a secondary display.

Stick right by your favorite sports teams. Get personalized news stories, real-time updates, and the latest highlights. Experience the big swings, goals, strikes, and serves like you're in the front row with MyView Smart Monitor.

Unwind or charge with beloved music. Hear superbly rich sound quality through built-in stereo speakers. Indulge yourself in popular songs, playlists tailored to your music taste, and intricate cover art on a full-screen smart monitor.

Get right to gaming

Revolutionize your gaming experience. Access your favorite game content without plugging into a game console or needing a gaming PC. Connect to cloud games like PlayStation, Twitch, Xbox, and YouTube without complications. Immersive play lets you see every win, corner, jump, shot, and ride on your smart monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.

This is not a monitor. Then?

Ever wished you could go back?

This is not a monitor. This is a top parenting hack.

Ever your phone smacked your face?

This is not a monitor. This is a way better look.

Ever had your TV taken away?

This is not a monitor. This is your way to unwind.

Ever felt like you are a turtle?

This is not a monitor. This is a neck tech-nician.

Ever felt your bed as safe zone?

This is not a monitor. This is a super cozy workspace.

Ever wished you could be two places at once?

This is not a monitor. This is your time to chill.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.

Get LG MyView Smart Monitor now

Give your work an extra edge

Adjusting the LG MyView Smart Monitor, placed on the desk, to a comfortable angle at eye level for convenient usage.

Sharp clarity for your up-close tasks

Do your best work and crank up efficiency. Professionalize your home office as you work on documents in 4K detail, seeing every pixel in high-definition smart monitor resolution. Adjustable screen-tilt and eyecare settings fight fatigue even in long sessions. The big screen means you can multi-task with the diverse space you need.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.
*4K UHD display applies to the 32SR85U and 32SR83U.
*4K UHD display applies to the 32SR85U and 32SR83U.

A man enjoying streaming content on the LG MyView Smart Monitor while waiting for laptop tasks to be completed.

Make the most of the tiniest moments

Find time where there wasn't. Quickly check scores, and news, and listen to music during spare moments while you work from home. Optimize break times with OTT streaming, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube, Hulu, and more. Even mirror what you're enjoying on your phone or other devices. LG MyView Smart Monitor gives you an easy way to make every moment count.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require subscription payment and are not provided (purchase separately).
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*For mirroring, use AirPlay for Apple devices and Screen Share for Android devices. Your smart devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi networks as your monitor.

LG MyView Smart Monitor completes your "me" space

Stylish, yet minimal

Compliment your room, don't complicate it. Save space with a thin, tilt-adjustable smart monitor that comes in a colorful range of trendy shades.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.

The LG MyView Smart Monitor in various colors such as white, beige, green, pink, black, and more.

Paint your life with color

Pop some joy into your space. LG MyView Smart Monitor comes in a range of color choices. Dive into a brilliant, 4k high-definition IPS monitor housed in a thin, sleek design. You choose the shade.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.
*4K UHD display applies to the 32SR85U and 32SR83U.
*4K UHD display applies to the 32SR85U and 32SR83U.

Fluid connectivity,
fuss-free control

with LG MyView Smart Monitor

The LG MyView Smart Monitor wirelessly connects to various smart devices such as phones and tablets. The screen of the phone or tablet is prominently displayed on the monitor.

Connect to other devices with ease

Versatile and powerful USB-C and HDMI ports let you connect right to your favorite devices and multiple smart monitors for an even bigger experience. Wireless mirroring even lets you expand your mobile device content to a big monitor to see, show, and share it large.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.
*For mirroring, use AirPlay for Apple devices and Screen Share for Android devices. Your smart devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi networks as your monitor.

Easy command with LG ThinQ app and remote control

Convenience gets customized and personal. Simplified user-friendly navigation makes changing settings easier. Use the LG ThinQ app on your phone or LG Magic Remote with your voice for the ultimate smart monitor experience.

Controlling the LG MyView Smart Monitor using the app. / Using the Magic Remote to operate the LG MyView Smart Monitor with voice commands. / Changing menu sequences using the remote control for the LG MyView Smart Monitor.

Easy smart home control

Control your smart home appliances from a smart monitor hub. Easily check and manage appliance status with just a touch. Effortlessly manage functions and settings through an internet-connected LG MyView Smart Monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your LG devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*LG MyView Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

What is a Smart Monitor?

A.

A smart monitor is an all-in one hub for all your content needs. Whether it be for work, streaming shows and music, or gaming, the LG MyView Smart Monitor consolidates various functions in one convenient location.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required.
*Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.

To find out more about LG MyView Smart Monitors, click here.

Q.

Smart Monitor vs. Smart TV: What's the difference?

A.

There are some similarities between smart monitors and smart TVs. However, MyView Smart Monitor comes with a range of additional features. MyView gives you access to Home Office services, so you can turn it into your own, personal workstation. If you're streaming movies or videos on your MyView Smart Monitor, you can tilt and adjust the screen for ideal viewing. For those extra-long projects or streaming binges, you can even adjust eye care settings for complete comfort.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required.
*Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.

To find out more about LG MyView Smart Monitors, click here..

Q.

Can MyView Smart Monitor also function as a TV?

A.

With LG MyView Smart Monitor, you can enjoy a lot of the content you've been enjoying on your TV. Enjoy content from your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix and YouTube, or live content from LG Channels while connected to Wi-Fi. However, smart monitors do not have a TV tuner built-in.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required.
*Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.

To find out more about LG MyView Smart Monitors, click here.

Q.

Will I need a PC to use MyView Smart Monitor?

A.

You don't need a PC, laptop, or any other device to get your Smart Monitor up and running—all the technology you need is right there inside. Just connect MyView to the internet and access your go-to applications and content. The Smart Monitor does have USB-C and HDMI connectivity capabilities, so you do have the option to connect computers and devices if you'd like to do so.

*Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.

To find out more about LG MyView Smart Monitors, click here.