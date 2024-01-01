You don't need a PC, laptop, or any other device to get your Smart Monitor up and running—all the technology you need is right there inside. Just connect MyView to the internet and access your go-to applications and content. The Smart Monitor does have USB-C and HDMI connectivity capabilities, so you do have the option to connect computers and devices if you'd like to do so.



*Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.



