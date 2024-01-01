We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' Full HD IPS MyView Smart Monitor with webOS
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Work smarter, Play better
Personalized discoveries await
Music
Curated to your tastes
Sports
Follow your favorite teams
Easily control your appliances
Use your phone like a remote
Mirror straight from your devices
Brilliant colors, sharp picture
Stylish space-saving design
A variety of interface
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Curvature
NO
-
Response Time
14ms(Typ)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
14ms(Typ)
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
NO
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
68.6
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
Component (Resolution)
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
NO
-
HDMI
2EA
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
NO
-
DP Version
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A 2EA)
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
NO
-
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
Reader Mode
NO
-
VRR
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Camera
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100x100
-
OneClick Stand
NO
SOUND
-
Dolby Atmos
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
5W x2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
768 x 126 x 435
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.4
INFO
-
Product name
Smart Monitor (FHD)
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
25W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V 2.1A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Power Cord
YES(according to country)
-
Remote Controller
YES (White Slim)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
STANDARD
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.