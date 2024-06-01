42 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
OLED83C4
CES 2024 Innovation Awards
Winning Category
Audio/Video Components & Accessories
C4
TechRadar
"...movie fans and gamers alike will find plenty to love about the LG C4."
(TechRadar, 06/2024)
C4
What Hi-Fi?
"Big improvements to brightness and sharpness make for an image with lots of pop and dynamism..."
(OLED65C4, What Hi-Fi?, 04/2024)
C4
AVForums
The C4 is a superb cinematic powerhouse…
C4
T3
“LG OLED C4 is a peerless 4K OLED...”
(LG C4, T3, 06/2024)
webOS
Pocket-lint
LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
webOS 24 UX
iF Design Award
iF Design Award ‘Winner’
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise
*Screen images simulated.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?
LG's alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 on top of a motherboard, emitting green bolts of light. Brightness Booster with a side face image of a white leopard. Ultra slim and LG Soundbar-ready as they are placed flat against the wall in a modern living space. OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen.
Only α makes OLED as vivid as this
*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Syncs with how you watch
A picture tailored to your taste
Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Night
Day
Insane realism with authentic charm
AI fine-tunes the resolution
*Screen images simulated.
Hear every detail of the soundscape
Lifelike audio soars through your space
LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Impactful sound resonates
A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.
Sound suits whatever you watch
LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Illuminating a brighter picture
*30% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83" C4.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Screen images simulated.
Backlight-free brings boundless beauty
Rather than relying on an additional backlight, LG OLED's self lit pixels illuminate independently. The result is true-to-life color, perfect blacks that never gray, and a picture beyond compare. With Eye Comfort Technology's low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free certifications, watch for longer without eye strain.
*Screen images simulated.
Endless contrast creates infinite impact
Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.
The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free certification.
*Screen Images simulated.
**’Others’ refers to it as a non-glossy OLED.
***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
*****LG OLED display only applied to C4, B4, and CS4 was verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
100% Color Fidelity & Volume
Scenes shine with lifelike colors
100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED
Designed to amplify sight and sound
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
**Soundbar SC9 matches with OLED C2 / C3 and C4.
Simplicity at your fingertips
Every picture is perfectly on pitch
Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.
Sized to fit every life
Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED C4's varying sizes, showing OLED C4 42", OLED 48", OLED C4 55", OLED C4 65", OLED C4 77", and OLED C4 83".
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
Your TV knows what you love
*Screen images simulated.
**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.
****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.
*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.
********Google Calendar service will be supported later this year.
*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.
*Screen images simulated.
**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)
Get total connectivity from your TV
*Screen images simulated.
**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.
****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.
******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.
A rich array of content ready to watch
*Screen images simulated.
**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.
****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Tune into cinematic marvels and arcade fun
Authentic movie scenes burst into life
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Enticing soundscapes surround you
A cozy, dimly lit living space, LG OLED TV displaying a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.
*Screen images simulated.
Director-approved for advanced processing
Where fast action never stutters
*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz of C4 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Discover LG OLED AI's vision for tomorrow
LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
**All G4, C4, and B4 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".
***The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55G4. All C4, and 97/83G4 models feature a "CO2 Measured" label.
****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G4 & C4 models. Verification based on product sampling using the Mass Balance Approach per ISO 14021.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
932 x 540 x 41.1
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
9.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
932 x 540 x 41.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
932 x 577 x 170
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1060 x 660 x 152
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
718 x 170
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
9.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
10.1
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
12.7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 200
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.