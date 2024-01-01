Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED evo C3 83 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG OLED evo C3 83 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

OLED83C3PSA

LG OLED evo C3 83 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

(6)
Front view with LG OLED evo and 11 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen.
Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1851 x 1062 x 55.3

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    32.3

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1851 x 1062 x 55.3

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1851 x 1092 x 279

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    2050 x 1210 x 285

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    1199 x 279

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    32.3

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    41.6

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    56.0

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    400 x 400

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing (Front Firing when standing)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

