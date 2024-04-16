Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UHD UT73 4K Smart TV de 50 polegadas 2024
50UT73006LA EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

LG UHD UT73 4K Smart TV de 50 polegadas 2024

50UT73006LA EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
50UT73006LA

LG UHD UT73 4K Smart TV de 50 polegadas 2024

(4)
Vista frontal da LG UHD TV, UT73 com texto da LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024 e o logótipo do webOS Re:New Program no ecrã

Muitos balões com cores diferentes são exibidos na LG UHD TV.

Veja cada detalhe com grande nitidez

O Ultra HD mostra todas as cores com enorme vivacidade. Veja imagens cristalinas com uma nitidez real.

*Imagem de ecrã simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Dê vida aos mais ínfimos detalhes

Entre num mundo onde cada cor é realçada e o brilho é ajustado para demonstrar imagens deslumbrantes, com o brilhante HDR10 Pro.

É mostrada uma imagem aproximada, num ecrã dividido, do rosto de um homem num quarto escuro com tons de roxo. À esquerda, é mostrado "SDR" e a imagem está desfocada. À direita, "HDR10 Pro" é mostrado e a imagem é nítida e tem uma boa definição.

*O HDR10 Pro é uma tecnologia desenvolvida pela LG Electronics com base na qualidade de imagem padronizada da norma 'HDR10'.

Processador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Experiência de entretenimento melhorada a partir de dentro

O processador inteligente α5 AI 4K Gen7 otimiza automaticamente o brilho e o áudio, para uma imersão total na ação.

*Imagem de ecrã simulada.

Personalização IA

Sincroniza com a forma como vê

LG TV montada numa parede de uma sala de estar com um guitarrista no ecrã. Gráficos circulares concêntricos que representam ondas sonoras.

Sintonização Acústica IA

O áudio ideal para o seu espaço

O sistema de som deteta a disposição da sua sala e o sítio onde está sentado para criar uma cúpula de som à sua volta em perfeita sintonia com a acústica única da sua sala.

Som IA Pro

Oiça todos os detalhes da paisagem sonora

LG TV à medida que bolhas e ondas de som são emitidas pelo ecrã e preenchem o espaço.

Um som realista que percorre o seu espaço

Oiça cada respiração e batida à medida que o sistema de som surround virtual 9.1.2 preenche o espaço com um áudio rico de qualidade profissional.

Um homem a andar de mota numa estrada de terra com gráficos de círculos brilhantes à volta da mota.

Um som impactante que ressoa

Os refinamentos do processador com IA dão ao seu som um impulso dinâmico repleto de potência.

LG TV a exibir músicos a atuar, com gráficos de círculos brilhantes à volta do espaço.

O som adequado para o que estiver a ver

O Controlo de Som Adaptativo equilibra o áudio de acordo com o género em tempo real para uma nitidez incrível.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**Deve ser ativado através do menu do modo de som.

***O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente acústico. 

O logótipo do Programa webOS Re:New está sobre um fundo preto com uma esfera circular amarela, cor de laranja e roxa na parte inferior.

Programa webOS Re:New

Todos os anos uma nova TV durante 5 anos

Mantenha-se atualizado com funcionalidades e tecnologias úteis através de 4 atualizações prometidas do webOS ao longo de 5 anos.

*O Programa webOS Re:New suporta um total de 4 atualizações do webOS ao longo de cinco anos.

**O limite de atualizações de cinco anos do Programa webOS Re:New é referente ao lançamento global de um novo produto.

***A primeira atualização do webOS ocorrerá dois anos após a compra.

****As TVs dos clientes recebem 5 versões do webOS, incluindo a versão atual na altura da compra.

*****As atualizações estão disponíveis para os modelos lançados em 2022, incluindo todos os OLED e QNED 8K, e os modelos lançados após 2023 incluem UHD, NanoCell, QNED e OLED.

******As funcionalidades estão sujeitas a alterações e algumas atualizações de funcionalidades, aplicações e serviços podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

webOS 24

Crie a sua própria experiência de TV

Experiencie uma TV feita para si com o Meu Perfil, Assistente IA e Cartões de Apresentação.

Ecrã inicial do webOS 24 com as categorias Home Office, Jogos, Música, Home Hub e Desporto. A parte inferior do ecrã mostra recomendações personalizadas em "As melhores escolhas para si".

*Os menus e aplicações suportados podem variar de acordo com o país e serem diferentes após o lançamento.

**As recomendações de palavras-chave variam de acordo com a aplicação e a hora do dia, e são fornecidas apenas em países que suportam PNL no seu idioma nativo. 

***Aplicado ao modelo OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabricado em 2023 e nos anos posteriores.

****Serão fornecidas um total de 4 atualizações no período de 5 anos e o cronograma pode variar dependendo da região ou do país.

*****Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Um controlo remoto apontado para uma LG TV a mostrar definições no lado direito do ecrã.

Interface WOW

Simplicidade na ponta dos dedos

Aceda à Interface WOW na LG TV para um controlo simples da barra de som, como modos, perfis e funcionalidades úteis.

*A barra de som pode ser adquirida em separado e o controlo de modos da barra de som pode variar de acordo com o modelo.

**A utilização do controlo remoto da LG está limitada a apenas determinadas funcionalidades. 

***Lembre-se de que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para fazer atualizações.

****UHD é compatível com a interface WOW.

Mergulhe nos sucessos de bilheteira e em batalhas finais

FILMMAKER Mode

Assista exatamente como os realizadores o imaginaram

Deixe-se absorver pelas cenas mais autênticas. O FILMMAKER Mode proporciona os filmes exatamente como o realizador pretende, com um perfil preciso.

Um homem num estúdio de edição escuro a olhar para uma LG TV que exibe o pôr-do-sol. Na parte inferior direita da imagem, está um logótipo do FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

**FILMMAKER Mode é uma marca comercial da UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiência de Home Cinema

A magia do cinema com o conforto da sua própria casa

Ambiente de cinema, reimaginado em casa. O HDR10 Pro assegura-se de que todos os filmes são apresentados no seu verdadeiro esplendor, com cores e contrastes excecionalmente precisos para exibições cinematográficas mais imersivas.

Uma família sentada no chão de uma sala de estar com pouca iluminação perto de uma mesa pequena, a olhar para uma LG TV montada na parede que mostra a Terra a partir do espaço.

*O HDR10 Pro é uma tecnologia desenvolvida pela LG Electronics com base na qualidade de imagem padronizada da norma 'HDR10'.

Jogabilidade potente

Mergulhe a toda a velocidade na ação

Os jogos mais imersivos com HGiG mantêm-se suaves a alta velocidade com o ALLM e o eARC assegura-se de que o som é incrível.

Um jogo de corrida de carros na linha de chegada, com a placa a dizer “VITÓRIA!”, enquanto o jogador se agarra ao comando do jogo. Os logótipos do ALLM, eARC e HGiG estão no canto inferior esquerdo.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias de jogos e ecrãs de TV que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público diretrizes para melhorar a experiência de jogo dos consumidores em HDR.

**O suporte para HGiG pode variar de acordo com o país.

Controlo exatamente onde precisa

Não ponha o jogo em pausa para usar o Otimizador de Jogos e o Painel de Jogos.

Uma cena de um jogo FPS com o Painel de Jogos a aparecer no ecrã durante o jogo. Uma cena escura e invernal com o menu de Otimizador de Jogos a aparecer sobre o jogo.

*O Painel de Jogo é ativado apenas quando o "Otimizador de Jogo" e o "Painel de Jogo" estão ambos ativos. 

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Acesso a todos os seus jogos favoritos

Milhares de universos de jogos na ponta dos dedos. Explore uma biblioteca épica de jogos na nuvem e transmita-os imediatamente sem perder tempo de jogo com downloads ou atualizações.

Uma imagem do ecrã inicial da Boosteroid a mostrar o "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Um ecrã inicial da GeForce NOW a mostrar cinco miniaturas de jogos diferentes à direita.

*As parcerias suportadas podem variar de acordo com o país.

**Pode ser necessária uma subscrição GeForce NOW.

***Pode ser necessária uma subscrição Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidade

Descubra a visão da LG UHD para o amanhã

Escolha o que é bom para o planeta com embalagens leves e biológicas e credenciais globais de sustentabilidade.

Embalagem LG UHD sobre um fundo bege com árvores ilustradas.

*As parcerias suportadas podem variar de acordo com o país.

Imprimir

Key Spec

  • Tipo de ecrã

    UHD 4K

  • Taxa de atualização

    50/60Hz Nativo

  • Processador de imagem

    Processador α5 Gen7 4K AI

  • Tecnologia HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • Sistema das Colunas

    2.0 Canais

Todas as especificações

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Escala de Cinzentos

    Sim

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Inverter Cores

    Sim

ACESSÓRIOS

  • Cabo Alimentação

    Sim (Acoplado)

  • Comando

    Standard

  • Pilhas

    Sim (AAA*2)

AUDIO

  • Calibração Acústica IA

    Compatível (requer Magic Remote)

  • Som IA

    Som AI Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Codecs de Áudio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulte o manual)

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim (Volume Automático)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultânea

    Sim

  • Partilha do Modo de Som

    Sim

  • Direção das Colunas

    Saída por baixo

  • Sistema das Colunas

    2.0 Canais

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • EAN

    8806084493132

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Suporte Bluetooth

    Sim (v 5.0)

  • Slot CI

    1

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Entradas HDMI

    3 (suporte eARC, ALLM)

  • Entrada RF (Antena/Cabo)

    2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SDPIF (Saída Ótica Digital de Áudio)

    1

  • Entradas USB

    2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSÃO E PESO

  • Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P mm)

    1250 x 760 x 144

  • Peso da embalagem (kg)

    12,5

  • Dimensões sem base (L*A*P mm)

    1111 x 645 x 80,5

  • Dimensões com base (L*A*P)

    1111 x 711 x 287

  • Dimensões da base (L*P mm)

    939 x 296

  • Peso da TV sem base (kg)

    9,0

  • Peso da TV com base (kg)

    9,2

  • Suporte VESA (L*A mm)

    300 x 300

GAMING

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Latência Baixa)

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogo

    Sim (Painel de Jogo)

  • Modo HGiG

    Sim

IMAGEM (ECRÃ)

  • Tipo de retroiluminação

    Direct LED

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixéis)

  • Tipo de ecrã

    UHD 4K

  • Taxa de atualização

    50/60Hz Nativo

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Upscale IA

    Upscaling 4K

  • Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmico

    Sim

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Tecnologia HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Modos de Imagem

    9 modos (Vívido, Padrão, Básico, Cinema, Esportes, Jogo, Cineasta, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Processador de imagem

    Processador α5 Gen7 4K AI

ENERGIA

  • Fonte de Alimentação (Voltagem, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de Energia em Standby

    Menos de 0,5W

SMART TV

  • Amazon Alexa

    Compatível (requer Magic Remote)

  • Definições de Família

    Sim

  • Web Browser

    Sim

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente da Voz

    Sim (com LG ThinQ Aplicação)

  • LG Channels

    Sim

  • Controlo por Magic Remote

    Compatível (requer Magic Remote)

  • Sistema Operativo

    webOS 24

  • Controlo por Aplicação

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Sim

  • Câmara USB Compatível

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay2

    Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

O que dizem sobre nós

Comprar diretamente

Vista frontal da LG UHD TV, UT73 com texto da LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024 e o logótipo do webOS Re:New Program no ecrã

50UT73006LA

LG UHD UT73 4K Smart TV de 50 polegadas 2024

50UT73006LA EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto