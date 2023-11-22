About Cookies on This Site

LG QNED MiniLED TV 4K, série QNED87, Processador α7 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

75QNED876QB
Classificação energética : UE
LG QNED MiniLED TV 4K, série QNED87, Processador α7 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

Classificação energética : UE
75QNED876QB

LG QNED MiniLED TV 4K, série QNED87, Processador α7 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

Vista frontal da TV LG QNED com imagem infill e logótipo do produto
imagem do logótipo dos PRÉMIOS DE INOVAÇÃO CES.

CES 2022 Prémios de Inovação

LG QNED

Acessibilidade

Aliança Quantum dot e NanoCell

Desperte os seus sentidos com a cor das QNED

Desfrute de cores inacreditáveis com a combinação das tecnologias Quantum Dot e NanoCell.

Mini LEDs

Luzes pequenas para um mega contraste

Milhares de pequenas luzes preenchem a unidade de retroiluminação, proporcionando uma imagem mais nítida, com mais brilho e detalhe.

* QNED99/96/87/86 com MiniLED.
* O número de blocos de MiniLED é baseado no modelo QNED99 de 86”.
* O tamanho do MiniLED foi calculado de acordo com as normas internas de medição da LG.

Existem dois ecrãs de TV: um à esquerda e outro à direita. As mesmas imagens de um bonito molho de flores coloridas contra um fundo negro em ambas as TV. Imagem da esquerda um pouco pálida enquanto imagem da direita é muito vívida. É mostrada a imagem do chip do processador no canto inferior esquerdo de uma TV na imagem direita.

Precision Dimming e Ultra Contraste

A tecnologia de escurecimento inteligente LG QNED usa algoritmos de aprendizagem profunda para mapear e enviar informação de objetos para blocos de escurecimento individuais para criar imagens mais nítidas e mais naturais, e minimizando ao mesmo tempo o efeito de auréola.

*QNED87/86 com Precision Dimming.
*QNED99/96/87/86 com Ultra Contraste.
* Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Ecrã ultragrande

Ecrãs ultragrandes,
com uma imagem grandiosa

Eleve a sua visualização a um outro nível com a vibrante
cor QNED, em resolução 4K, num ecrã ultragrande.
Ecrãs ultragrandes, com uma imagem grandiosa

Processador α7 Gen5 AI

Estamos a aprimorar a sua experiência de visualização

O processador α7 Gen5 AI usa algoritmos de Deep Learning para oferecer uma experiência de visualização melhorada.
Estamos a aprimorar a sua experiência de visualização

*QNED90/85/80 com Processador α7 Gen5 AI 4K.

Imagem AI Pro

Chegar até à imagem perfeita está cada vez mais perto, graças à tecnologia Imagem AI Pro. O Upscaling 4K e o mapeamento de tons com recurso a Inteligência Artificial permitem melhorar o contraste e o detalhe da imagem, ao passo que o novo Modo Vívido, mais dinâmico, e a tecnologia de realce de elementos, agora aplicada a vários planos, permitem maximizar a profundidade e a reprodução de cor, o que se traduz numa imagem com um nível de realismo inacreditável.

Grande plano do rosto de uma mulher à esquerda e à direita. À esquerda a imagem parece mais escura e menos nítida, e à direita parece uma imagem mais brilhante e nítida do rosto da mulher.

Som AI Pro

Recorrendo a técnicas de Deep Learning dos dados de áudio recebidos, o processador tem a capacidade de reconhecer vozes, efeitos e frequências, o que permite otimizar o som com base no tipo de conteúdo visualizado, para uma experiência mais imersiva e espacial.
Ecrã de TV com uma roda-gigante muito brilhante à noite e com efeito visual do som à esquerda e à direita da TV.

* A Imagem AI Pro não funcionará com conteúdos protegidos pelos direitos de autor nos serviços OTT.
* QNED99/96 com AI 8K Upscaling.
* QNED87/86/82/81 com AI 4K Upscaling.
* Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.
* Convencional refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.

*QNED99/95 com Processador α9 Gen5 AI, com capacidade de up-mix para surround virtual de 7.1.2 canais.
*QNED90/85/80 com Processador α7 Gen5 AI, com capacidade de up-mix para surround virtual de 5.1.2 canais.

ThinQ AI e WebOS

Nunca foi tão fácil
ser inteligente

Veja como a sua TV pode ser convenientemente personalizada com alertas, recomendações, assistentes inteligentes, e muito mais.
Nunca foi tão fácil ser inteligente

*A disponibilidade do serviço poderá variar consoante o país ou região.
*São necessárias subscrições separadas para os serviços OTT.

Conectividade e assistentes inteligentes

A compatibilidade com Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, entre outros, faz com que o controlo da sua TV e dos dispositivos conectados seja mais rápido e mais conveniente do que nunca.

Quatro logótipos por ordem: Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

Sports Alert

Não perca as mais recentes novidades das suas equipas e ligas preferidas, mesmo quando assistir a outro conteúdo, através de atualizações e lembretes em tempo real para todos os grandes jogos.

IU gráfica Sports Alert com dois logótipos de equipas (Jungle King e Dragon) e dois botões à direita que dizem “Ver” e “Sem alertas”. A frase diz: “Eis o resultado para o atual canal de desporto”.

Veja apenas o que quer ver com os perfis personalizáveis para cada membro da família. Receba recomendações de conteúdo e tenha acesso rápido às aplicações usadas com maior frequência, por si.

 

Pictogramas de três utilizadores na Conta LG - os nomes por baixo de cada rosto são Max, Rachel e David.

* Google é uma marca comercial da Google LLC.
* O Google Assistant não está disponível em determinados idiomas e países.
* Apple, o logótipo da Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
* Os menus e aplicações suportadas podem variar consoante o país.
* A disponibilidade do Comando por Voz poderá variar consoante os produtos e países.
* Os menus apresentados podem ser diferentes no momento do lançamento.
* A compatibilidade com AirPlay 2 e HomeKit pode variar consoante a região.
* QNED99/96 com controlo de voz mãos-livres.

*Os desportos e ligas suportados podem ser diferentes consoante o país.
*A disponibilidade do serviço poderá variar consoante o país ou região.

*Poderá aparecer conteúdo reduzido ou limitado consoante a região e a conectividade da rede.
*Pode ser criado um número ilimitado de perfis, contudo, o ecrã inicial apenas apresenta um máximo de 10 perfis.

Experiência cinematográfica

Um desempenho que
não deixa ninguém indiferente

Assista a uma experiência incrivelmente cinematográfica desde o conforto da sua casa com as LG QNED.
Um desempenho que não deixa ninguém indiferente

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos e HDR 10 Pro

As mais recentes soluções Dolby proporcionam imagem e som melhorados num número ainda mais amplo de conteúdos, e o HDR10 Pro melhora automaticamente o contraste para uma maior nitidez, mesmo com conteúdo HDR normal.

FILMMAKER MODE

Veja os seus filmes favoritos exatamente como o realizador os idealizou com o FILMMAKER MODE™. Este modo preserva as cores, definição e taxas de fotogramas originais para levar uma visão fiel à do realizador até si.

Um realizador olha para um grande monitor de TV, a editar qualquer coisa. Ecrã de TV com uma grua contra um céu roxo. Logótipo do FILMMAKER Mode no canto inferior direito.

*A compatibilidade com o FILMMAKER Mode pode variar consoante o país.

*QNED99/96/87/86 com Dolby Vision IQ e Doby Atmos.
* Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.
* Convencional refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.

Gaming a um nível superior

Muito mais poder
de jogo nas suas mãos

Melhore o seu setup com uma TV ao mais alto nível, concebida para a última geração de Gaming.
Muito mais poder de jogo nas suas mãos

Game Optimizer e Game Dashboard

O Game Optimizer disponibiliza todas as suas definições de jogo num menu de fácil utilização, ao passo que o novo Game Dashboard permite um rápido acesso às definições atuais.

Imagem de um Painel de Jogo: a paleta mostra ícones de estado de jogo, modo escuro, App on App, Otimizador de Jogo, todas as definições, e manual de utilização.

HGiG

A LG juntou-se a alguns dos maiores nomes da indústria do Gaming para lhe trazer os mais recentes jogos em HDR, com níveis de realismo e imersividade incríveis.

Imagem mostra uma mulher com uma arma e a cara totalmente coberta. A metade esquerda da imagem está pálida, com menos cor, e a metade direita da imagem tem relativamente mais cor.

4K a 120 Hz, ALLM, eARC e VRR

Eleve o gaming a um novo nível com a compatibilidade com Dolby Vision® HDR a 4K/120 Hz, e VRR, ALLM e eARC, com as mais recentes especificações de HDMI 2.1, para reduzir falhas e quebras, proporcionando gráficos uniformes e sincronizados em alta resolução.

 

Um caça vermelho e a imagem dividida em dois: a metade esquerda da imagem parece menos colorida e ligeiramente mais escura, a imagem direita é mais brilhante e colorida. No canto superior esquerdo da imagem aparece Convencional e no canto superior direito está o Logótipo LG QNED.

*A disponibilidade de atualizações de software pode variar dependendo do modelo e região.
*Os elementos do menu do Game Optimizer podem variar consoante a série.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias do Gaming e das TVs que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público as diretrizes para melhorar a experiência dos jogos HDR.
*A compatibilidade com HGiG pode variar consoante o país.

* QNED99/90/85/80 com 4K a 120 Hz e VRR.
* Convencional refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.
* Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

São apresentadas três TV. No meio, o ecrã mostra dois logótipos na diagonal – logótipo de NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW e logótipo de STADIA. À esquerda a TV mostra Splitgate e à direita a TV mostra Cyberpunk 2077.

Cloud Gaming

A LG QNED leva até si milhares de novos jogos com a integração das plataformas Google Stadia e GEFORCE Now.

*As parcerias suportadas poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.
*O Game Optimizer e Game Dashboard estarão disponíveis em cloud gaming a partir da segunda metade de 2022.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Desfrute de uma jogabilidade ao mais alto ritmo com o mínimo de falhas, paragens e atrasos, graças à compatibilidade com AMD FreeSync Premium das LG QNED.

Duas TV: à esquerda uma cena de um jogo de FORTNITE com um carro de corrida. À direita a mesma cena de jogo, mas com uma imagem mais brilhante e nítida. No canto superior direito o logótipo AMD FreeSync premium.

*QNED99/90/85/80 com AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Serviços OTT

Todos os seus streams favoritos estão aqui

Aprecie conteúdo das maiores plataformas de streaming diretamente nas LG QNED.
Todos os seus streams favoritos estão aqui

* É necessária a adesão à Netflix.
* A disponibilidade dos conteúdos e das aplicações poderá variar consoante o país ou região. É necessária uma subscrição separada do Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney e as suas respetivas entidades.
* Apple, o logótipo da Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
* Apple TV+ e/ou conteúdo selecionado podem não estar disponíveis em todas as regiões.
* A subscrição da Apple TV+ é necessária.
* Amazon, Prime Video e todos os respetivos logótipos são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou respetivas afiliadas. É necessário aderir à Amazon Prime e/ou são aplicáveis tarifas Prime Video. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para mais detalhes.
* Os serviços suportados poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.

Key Spec

Tipo de ecrã

QNED MiniLED 4K

Taxa de atualização

100Hz Nativo

Gama de cor

Nano Color Pro

Processador de imagem

Processador α7 Gen5 4K AI

Tecnologia HDR

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

Compatível com AMD Freesync

Sim

Dolby Atmos

Sim

Todas as especificações

AUDIO

Som IA

Som IA Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim

Dolby Atmos

Sim

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultânea

Sim

Partilha do Modo de Som

Sim

Compatibilidade WiSA

Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

EAN

8806091452955

CONECTIVIDADE

Suporte Bluetooth

Sim (v 5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SDPIF (Saída Ótica Digital de Áudio)

1

DIMENSÃO E PESO

Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P mm)

1820 x 1205 x 253

Peso da embalagem (kg)

53,6

Dimensões sem base (L*A*P mm)

1673 x 963 x 44,9

Dimensões com base (L*A*P)

1673 x 1036 x 405

Dimensões da base (L*P mm)

895 x 405

Peso da TV sem base (kg)

39,3

Peso da TV com base (kg)

42,7

Suporte VESA (L*A mm)

400 x 400

GAMING

ALLM (Modo Automático de Latência Baixa)

Sim

Compatível com AMD Freesync

Sim

Otimizador de Jogo

Sim (Painel de Jogo)

Modo HGiG

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim

IMAGEM (ECRÃ)

Tipo de retroiluminação

Mini LED

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixel)

Tipo de ecrã

QNED MiniLED 4K

Taxa de atualização

100Hz Nativo

Gama de cor

Nano Color Pro

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Controlo de Brilho IA

Sim

Seleção de Modo IA

Sim (SHR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

Imagem IA

Imagem IA Pro

Upscale IA

Upscaling 4K AI

Tecnologia de Dimming

Precision Dimming

Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmico

Sim

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Tecnologia HDR

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Modos de Imagem

9 modos (Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Desportos, Otimizador de Jogo, FILMMAKER MODE, ISF (espaço claro, dia), ISF (espaço escuro, noite))

Processador de imagem

Processador α7 Gen5 4K AI

SMART TV

Art Gallery

Sim

Definições de Família

Sim

Home Dashboard

Sim

Sistema Operativo

webOS 22

Alerta de Desporto

Sim

ThinQ

Sim

Câmara USB Compatível

Sim

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Compatível com Apple Homekit

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Escala de Cinzentos

Sim

Alto Contraste

Sim

Inverter Cores

Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
Dismantling information(75QNED876QB)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75QNED876QB)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (75QNED876QB)
Vista frontal da TV LG QNED com imagem infill e logótipo do produto

75QNED876QB

LG QNED MiniLED TV 4K, série QNED87, Processador α7 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

75QNED876QB EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto