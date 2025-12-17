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Outstanding visual performance
Bring media content to life with brilliant visuals that enhance atmosphere and capture customer attention
- Product lineup suited for diverse outdoor advertising environments
- High-resolution displays that maximize visual impact
- Durable performance in all weather conditions
Operational efficiency
Increase efficiency and manage displays with ease through LG’s smart, energy-efficient technologies.
- Automatic brightness adjustment for energy savings
- Stable content operation on webOS
- Remote management with SuperSign software
Retail solutions by need
Complex mall outdoor area
LG’s outdoor signage offers clear visibility with smart brightness, durable design, and webOS. SuperSign simplifies ad management, while ESS stores solar energy efficiently in compact spaces.
- Information Display
Outdoor LED
Diverse models available in a range of case designs for outdoor applications including in stadiums, and for outdoor advertisements and public displays.
Complex mall shopping area
LG transforms commercial spaces with seamless displays, intuitive kiosks, and fresh air solutions—uniting design, comfort, and convenience for inspiring environments.
- HVAC
- Information Display
AHU
LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.
Indoor LED
Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.
OLED Signage
LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colours, in the ultimate design. Change the way you engage with customers. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.
Mobile flagship store
LG delivers innovative solutions that enhance your space with vivid visuals, interactive engagement, and seamless design. Our technologies deliver immersive experiences, blend effortlessly with any interior, and ensure reliability with durable design.
- Information Display
LG MAGNIT
With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.
OLED Signage
LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colours, in the ultimate design. Change the way you engage with customers. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.