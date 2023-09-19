About Cookies on This Site

20.9 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, White color, ThinQ (wifi), Door Cooling, Hygiene Fresh+™, Multi Air Flow, Energy Saving Inverter Linear Compressor

LT22HBHWLN

Great Space In Style

Get the space you need in a refrigerator that's right for your kitchen. With big space, this top freezer refrigerator offers a large capacity in its category.

Energy Saving Inverter Compressor

LG's Inverter Linear Compressor technology maximizes energy savings, lowers noise levels and keeps foods fresh longer. LG has replaced the conventional reciprocal drive with a piston drive, which reduces internal friction. The refrigerator runs quieter, is more durable and saves big on energy. Backed by a 10-year warranty.

*LG internal test data based on "KS CIS015502" Standard.

Fresh 0 Zone

Fresh 0 Zone is controlled at temperature around 0℃ and it helps you start cooking without time-consuming thawing. Save your time & food!

*When the fridge part is sent on 3oC, Fresh 0 Zone is 2oC.

LED Lighting

LED Lighting is more energy efficient & has longer life span than conventional bulb lighting. Multiple location at the top in freezer and back in fridge for better illumination even with food loaded condition.

Moving Ice Tray

LG's new top freezer refrigerator has a detachable & moving ice maker which you can easily take out and move this ice tray whenever they need more freezer space.

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and convenient technology for troubleshooting any issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the smartphone on the appliance. The appliance communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

Premium Design

More neat & premium design has been achieved by application of
Micro & Diamond pattern on inner compartment.

Multi Air Flow

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.

Tempered Glass Shelf

 

Tempered Glass Shelf

Tempered glasses are strong enough to hold your heavy items up to 150kg.
* Based on glass shelves robustness test

Design, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
592 liters
Dimension (WxDxH)
860 x 730 x 1840
Main technology
LINEAR Cooling™
Additional benefit
Door Cooling+™

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

860 x 1840 x 730

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Freezer

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

100

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

860 x 1840 x 730

Product Weight (kg)

90

