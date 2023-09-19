We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20.9 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, White color, ThinQ (wifi), Door Cooling, Hygiene Fresh+™, Multi Air Flow, Energy Saving Inverter Linear Compressor
*LG internal test data based on "KS CIS015502" Standard.
*When the fridge part is sent on 3oC, Fresh 0 Zone is 2oC.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
Energy Saving and Longer Freshness with LG Refrigerators.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
860 x 1840 x 730
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear
All Spec
-
Product Type
-
Top Freezer
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
100
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
860 x 1840 x 730
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
90
-
Buy Directly
LT22HBHWLN
20.9 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, White color, ThinQ (wifi), Door Cooling, Hygiene Fresh+™, Multi Air Flow, Energy Saving Inverter Linear Compressor