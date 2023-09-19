LG C2 55 inch evo

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

**65C2 Swivel Stand model is 45% lighter than the C1 series.

***The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65G2 and 65C2 only. All other G2 and C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.

1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement. 42C2 and 48C2 are excluded.

3.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.

4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.

5.Netflix streaming membership required.

6.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

7.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.

8.Supported service may differ by country.